125 Cedar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry hot tub

1677SF three bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with abundant closets in a pre war loft rental building built in 1895 with live-in super, 2 new elevators and brick/terra cotta facade. Large spacious layout with renovated kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen is done in granite and stainless steel appliances with cherry shaker cabinets (kitchen photo is from another apartment), baths are tiled in a hotel/spa style with glass tub and shower enclosures, new red oak floors and 17 enormous windows, plus your very own laundry room, North, West, and South exposures with views of WTC, amazing FiDi location with shopping, great dining, parks, and transportation at your doorstep. EZ access to all subways, PATH, and NY/NJ airports, quick walk to Brookfield Place/WTC shopping, Century 21, Battery Park City green spaces, running/biking along riverfront parks and promenades. Available mid-March. Net effective rent with one month free.