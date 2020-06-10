All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

125 Cedar Street

125 Cedar Street · (212) 381-6509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Cedar Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9N · Avail. now

$7,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
1677SF three bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with abundant closets in a pre war loft rental building built in 1895 with live-in super, 2 new elevators and brick/terra cotta facade. Large spacious layout with renovated kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen is done in granite and stainless steel appliances with cherry shaker cabinets (kitchen photo is from another apartment), baths are tiled in a hotel/spa style with glass tub and shower enclosures, new red oak floors and 17 enormous windows, plus your very own laundry room, North, West, and South exposures with views of WTC, amazing FiDi location with shopping, great dining, parks, and transportation at your doorstep. EZ access to all subways, PATH, and NY/NJ airports, quick walk to Brookfield Place/WTC shopping, Century 21, Battery Park City green spaces, running/biking along riverfront parks and promenades. Available mid-March. Net effective rent with one month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Cedar Street have any available units?
125 Cedar Street has a unit available for $7,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Cedar Street have?
Some of 125 Cedar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 125 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 125 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 125 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
