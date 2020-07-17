All apartments in New York
125 Cedar St
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

125 Cedar St

125 Cedar Street · (917) 436-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Cedar Street, New York, NY 10006
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Apartment has sophisticated decor that includes new strip hardwood flooring. Expansive windows allow light to flood into unit, producing natural light in every space. Windows in the apartment also come with custom shades. The kitchen has custom stone countertops, a state of the art cook top with convection oven, all topped with a premium imported cabinetry. Spa inspired bathroom has rain-style shower head, custom stone floors and shower walls. Unit has the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer set. With a perfect design and location, this unit will not last!Amenities in a Rooftop Terrace feature heart-stopping views of the Brooklyn Bridge & East River, deck has custom landscaping, an outdoor shower, glass-encased fire pits, sun-bathing chairs, and BBQ gas grills. Media lounge has complimentary Wi-Fi and is fully furnished. Lounge includes a "work from home" space with complimentary coffee and tea. State of the art gym is conveniently open 24 hours a day. BUILDING SERVICES INCLUDE: 24-Hour concierge Full-time Doorman, On-site maintenance, and On-site management office.A few steps away from:A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5 at Fulton St-Broadway-Nassau 2, 3 at Wall StJ, Z, 4, 5, 6 at Brooklyn Bridge J, Z, 4, 5, 6 at Chambers St Ferry at Pier 11 Ferry Landing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Cedar St have any available units?
125 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Cedar St have?
Some of 125 Cedar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
125 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Cedar St pet-friendly?
No, 125 Cedar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 125 Cedar St offer parking?
No, 125 Cedar St does not offer parking.
Does 125 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Cedar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 125 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 125 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 125 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Cedar St has units with dishwashers.
