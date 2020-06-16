121 West 19th Street

Amenities

This rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft is located in the coveted Lion's Head Condominium in the heart of Chelsea.



The bright and airy apartment has towering 14' ceilings, 10' high 'tilt and turn windows,' ample bedrooms and gorgeous white columns.



Other features include:



- Poggenpohl kitchen with black marble countertop, Viking appliances and room for seating



- Spacious dining area



- Large master bathroom with double sinks and separate stall shower and tub



- Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer



- Central A/C



- Access to 70 sq foot storage unit in basement



The condo has a 24 hour doorman, super, and a magnificent roof deck with unobstructed south facing views clear down to the Freedom Tower and Financial District.



Close to the 1,2,3,F,M trains, Union Square and the best of Chelsea's restaurants and fine dining.



Pets case by case.