New York, NY
121 West 19th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

121 West 19th Street

121 West 19th Street · (212) 452-4495
Location

121 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5G · Avail. now

$13,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
This rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom loft is located in the coveted Lion's Head Condominium in the heart of Chelsea.

The bright and airy apartment has towering 14' ceilings, 10' high 'tilt and turn windows,' ample bedrooms and gorgeous white columns.

Other features include:

- Poggenpohl kitchen with black marble countertop, Viking appliances and room for seating

- Spacious dining area

- Large master bathroom with double sinks and separate stall shower and tub

- Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer

- Central A/C

- Access to 70 sq foot storage unit in basement

The condo has a 24 hour doorman, super, and a magnificent roof deck with unobstructed south facing views clear down to the Freedom Tower and Financial District.

Close to the 1,2,3,F,M trains, Union Square and the best of Chelsea's restaurants and fine dining.

Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 West 19th Street have any available units?
121 West 19th Street has a unit available for $13,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 West 19th Street have?
Some of 121 West 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 West 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 121 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 West 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 121 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
