New York, NY
121 E 90TH ST.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

121 E 90TH ST.

121 East 90th Street · (914) 497-6753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 East 90th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
*Carnegie Hill 1BR..East 90th Street between Park and Lex..Elevator Building with Laundry* Features a separate windowed kitchen, large living room with oversized windows, queen size bedroom, windowed bathroom, large closets, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Well maintained building with elevator, laundry and super. Beautiful tree lined street near 4 5 6 subways at 86th and Lex, Fairway Market, Whole Foods and only 2.5 Blocks from Central Park. No pets.Co-exclusively listed by Living New York & Generation III Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E 90TH ST. have any available units?
121 E 90TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 121 E 90TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
121 E 90TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E 90TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 E 90TH ST. offer parking?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 121 E 90TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E 90TH ST. have a pool?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 121 E 90TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E 90TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 E 90TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 E 90TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
