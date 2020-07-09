121 E 90TH ST.

Amenities

*Carnegie Hill 1BR..East 90th Street between Park and Lex..Elevator Building with Laundry* Features a separate windowed kitchen, large living room with oversized windows, queen size bedroom, windowed bathroom, large closets, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Well maintained building with elevator, laundry and super. Beautiful tree lined street near 4 5 6 subways at 86th and Lex, Fairway Market, Whole Foods and only 2.5 Blocks from Central Park. No pets.Co-exclusively listed by Living New York & Generation III Realty