120 East 1st Street
120 East 1st Street · (917) 667-8090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
EXACT PICTURES! THIS APARTMENT IS THAT RARE GEM THAT BEATS EVERYTHING THAT YOU HAVE SEEN! RUN, DON'T WALK! This is an absolute steel of a deal. All recent condo finishes, pristine clean. Just two flights up. Separate living room space with open kitchen off to the side in its own area. Two big bedrooms both fit a queen bed with windows and a double wide closet. And both have nice double closets with overhead storage and windows. Black granite window ledges. Recessed lighting throughout. Sunny and bright with southeast exposures. Kitchen has good cabinet space and black granite counter tops. Pristine hardwood floors and soaring ceilings with recessed lighting. Marble bath with double shower door. Just two flights up in a well maintained building This is a below market price for a real two bed located on the border of East Village and Lower East Side. Just 1/2 block to the F train in East Village and 6 train in under 5 minutes at Bleecker St. Walk to NYU or take crosstown bus at your door. The express bus uptown is just on the other end of the block. Two blocks to Whole Foods and Union Market on next corner. Amazing restaurants and art galleries, the best nightlife in the city, Ludlow House, hipster coffee shops and the Fabulous Clinton Street Bakery all outside your front door. No need for subway home after a night out. Super bright and amazing views. INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER. EXCELLENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY. bestaptsnyc155183

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 1st Street have any available units?
120 East 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 1st Street have?
Some of 120 East 1st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 1st Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
