120 East 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

EXACT PICTURES! THIS APARTMENT IS THAT RARE GEM THAT BEATS EVERYTHING THAT YOU HAVE SEEN! RUN, DON'T WALK! This is an absolute steel of a deal. All recent condo finishes, pristine clean. Just two flights up. Separate living room space with open kitchen off to the side in its own area. Two big bedrooms both fit a queen bed with windows and a double wide closet. And both have nice double closets with overhead storage and windows. Black granite window ledges. Recessed lighting throughout. Sunny and bright with southeast exposures. Kitchen has good cabinet space and black granite counter tops. Pristine hardwood floors and soaring ceilings with recessed lighting. Marble bath with double shower door. Just two flights up in a well maintained building This is a below market price for a real two bed located on the border of East Village and Lower East Side. Just 1/2 block to the F train in East Village and 6 train in under 5 minutes at Bleecker St. Walk to NYU or take crosstown bus at your door. The express bus uptown is just on the other end of the block. Two blocks to Whole Foods and Union Market on next corner. Amazing restaurants and art galleries, the best nightlife in the city, Ludlow House, hipster coffee shops and the Fabulous Clinton Street Bakery all outside your front door. No need for subway home after a night out. Super bright and amazing views. INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER. EXCELLENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY. bestaptsnyc155183