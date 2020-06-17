All apartments in New York
Find more places like 120 Christopher Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
120 Christopher Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

120 Christopher Street

120 Christopher Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This is a fantastic front facing 2 bedroom in prime West Village. Apartment features a marble bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Unit is accented by a lovely, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including McNulty's Coffee Shop and White Horse Tavern. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please call for access. Safdie1275

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Christopher Street have any available units?
120 Christopher Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Christopher Street have?
Some of 120 Christopher Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Christopher Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Christopher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Christopher Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 Christopher Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Christopher Street offer parking?
No, 120 Christopher Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Christopher Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Christopher Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Christopher Street have a pool?
No, 120 Christopher Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Christopher Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Christopher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Christopher Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Christopher Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 Christopher Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity