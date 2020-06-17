120 Christopher Street

Amenities

This is a fantastic front facing 2 bedroom in prime West Village. Apartment features a marble bathroom, in unit washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Unit is accented by a lovely, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including McNulty's Coffee Shop and White Horse Tavern. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please call for access. Safdie1275