12 WARREN ST
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

12 WARREN ST

12 Warren Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

12 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
accessible
Unit Amenities
This is the top floor of a five story loft building. It's just off Broadway on Warren Street, easily accessible from several subway lines. There is private keyed elevator service, right into the unit. The apartment has over 10ft ceilings, exposed brick through out, amazing pressed tin ceilings and brand new wood floors. The kitchen and bathrooms have been brand newly renovated. There is a washer/dryer just off the kitchen.The apartment is now configured as a one bedroom however he is open to options for you. With size like this you can have a 5 bedroom!

I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 WARREN ST have any available units?
12 WARREN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 WARREN ST have?
Some of 12 WARREN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 WARREN ST currently offering any rent specials?
12 WARREN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 WARREN ST pet-friendly?
No, 12 WARREN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 WARREN ST offer parking?
No, 12 WARREN ST does not offer parking.
Does 12 WARREN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 WARREN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 WARREN ST have a pool?
No, 12 WARREN ST does not have a pool.
Does 12 WARREN ST have accessible units?
Yes, 12 WARREN ST has accessible units.
Does 12 WARREN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 WARREN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
