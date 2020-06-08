12 WARREN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated elevator accessible

This is the top floor of a five story loft building. It's just off Broadway on Warren Street, easily accessible from several subway lines. There is private keyed elevator service, right into the unit. The apartment has over 10ft ceilings, exposed brick through out, amazing pressed tin ceilings and brand new wood floors. The kitchen and bathrooms have been brand newly renovated. There is a washer/dryer just off the kitchen.The apartment is now configured as a one bedroom however he is open to options for you. With size like this you can have a 5 bedroom!



