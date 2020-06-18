Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry hot tub

Masterfully Renovated West 70's Townhouse



Newly renovated to perfection with the finest finishes, this approximately 8,500 square foot private oasis on West 76th Street exemplifies the best of townhouse living. 118 West 76th Street's carefully restored Renaissance Revival faade and gracious stoop give way to an inviting, open and sunny interior which benefits from a rear faade designed to maximize southern light with massive windows throughout. Four elegant outdoor spaces include a lush south-facing garden off the kitchen, a rooftop with open city views, and two large setback terraces connected to two bedroom suites. The property's unique location boasts open exposures on both sides: no townhouses or buildings to the north and an open south garden allow for light to pour in from both sides creating an incredibly bright home.



Unique elements of this home include: striking double-height windows stretching 22 feet tall, an expertly designed Poggenpohl kitchen with Calacatta Caldia countertops/backsplash and opens to the south facing rear garden, solid white oak flooring throughout, smart home systems, a high-speed elevator serving all floors, and 1,800 square feet of outdoor space throughout the four private terraces and garden. The house contains two full floors of public entertaining space, a fully excavated lower level with a high ceilinged recreation room, a penthouse addition, and a total of seven bedrooms, six bathrooms finished in marble and limestone slab, plus three powder rooms. Further modern features include central air, two gas fireplaces, radiant heated floors, and smartphone/centralized control of climate, motorized shades, fully built out closets, lighting, and audio-visual.



Garden Floor



The garden floor includes a generous informal entry foyer with large coat closets that gives way to a comfortable sitting area with adjacent powder room at the bottom of a beautiful architectural staircase. The Poggenpohl kitchen is smartly outfitted with two separate work areas located around a large center island with counter seating, along with a six burner Wolf Range, SubZero refrigeration, and dual Miele Ovens. Bright white cabinets are complemented by honed Calacatta Caldia marble work-tops and backsplashes, giving an elegant feel to this modern kitchen. Towards the rear of the house, the kitchen opens up to a large informal dining area connecting to the 32-foot deep private garden, with the whole floor soaking in southern light from 22 foot tall windows.



Parlor Floor



Entered from beautifully restored box stoop, the parlor floor has been transformed into an open concept living, dining, and multi-purpose entertaining area with over 11' ceilings. A formal foyer includes a coat closet and guests here have a separate, refined entry point. Three large distinct seating areas can be flexibly arranged to accommodate formal living, dining, or free-flowing reception serviced by a fully functional wet bar with ample counter space finished in Perla Vanata, an ice maker, refrigeration, and sink. With the southern portion open to the kitchen below, this floor also enjoys an open exposure to the wall of windows and rear garden.



Third Floor



The master bedroom suite is located on the third floor, with a large, full width bedroom with a wall of windows, gas fire place, and two large walk-in closets on the southern half of the house. An en-suite five-fixture bath is a spa-like retreat, with heated limestone floors, dual shower heads, a soaking tub, fabulous built-in storage and integrated audio. Staggered dual vanities are topped with gray Caesarstone and tapped with Waterworks fixtures. This floor also enjoys a large, bow-windowed office, den, or extra bedroom.



Fourth Floor



Two large bedroom suites, each with large closets and a separate laundry room are located on the fourth floor. The southern bedroom enjoys a large, full-width setback terrace, and there is also a large walk-in linen closet off the hall.



Fifth Floor



Two more bedroom suites lie on the fifth floor, each of these benefitting from a loft-like feel with high ceilings and beautiful light. There is an additional full-width terrace on the south side, with a large den area -- great for a play area, homework room, or TV room.



Penthouse



Sitting atop it all is a bright, open penthouse area with northern and southern exposures, elevator access, a fully appointed wet bar, and a powder room, both finished with Carrara marble. This flexible space is perfect for a gym or recreation room, and has direct access to multiple sunny roof terraces.



Lower Level



A fully excavated and skylit lower level with high ceilings can serve a number of flexible purposes, including a gym or recreation room and includes highly desirable features like a 1,000 bottle wine cellar, a full bathroom, and bountiful storage.