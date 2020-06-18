All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

118 West 76th Street

118 West 76th Street · (212) 588-5642
Location

118 West 76th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$39,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 9 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
Masterfully Renovated West 70's Townhouse

Newly renovated to perfection with the finest finishes, this approximately 8,500 square foot private oasis on West 76th Street exemplifies the best of townhouse living. 118 West 76th Street's carefully restored Renaissance Revival faade and gracious stoop give way to an inviting, open and sunny interior which benefits from a rear faade designed to maximize southern light with massive windows throughout. Four elegant outdoor spaces include a lush south-facing garden off the kitchen, a rooftop with open city views, and two large setback terraces connected to two bedroom suites. The property's unique location boasts open exposures on both sides: no townhouses or buildings to the north and an open south garden allow for light to pour in from both sides creating an incredibly bright home.

Unique elements of this home include: striking double-height windows stretching 22 feet tall, an expertly designed Poggenpohl kitchen with Calacatta Caldia countertops/backsplash and opens to the south facing rear garden, solid white oak flooring throughout, smart home systems, a high-speed elevator serving all floors, and 1,800 square feet of outdoor space throughout the four private terraces and garden. The house contains two full floors of public entertaining space, a fully excavated lower level with a high ceilinged recreation room, a penthouse addition, and a total of seven bedrooms, six bathrooms finished in marble and limestone slab, plus three powder rooms. Further modern features include central air, two gas fireplaces, radiant heated floors, and smartphone/centralized control of climate, motorized shades, fully built out closets, lighting, and audio-visual.

Garden Floor

The garden floor includes a generous informal entry foyer with large coat closets that gives way to a comfortable sitting area with adjacent powder room at the bottom of a beautiful architectural staircase. The Poggenpohl kitchen is smartly outfitted with two separate work areas located around a large center island with counter seating, along with a six burner Wolf Range, SubZero refrigeration, and dual Miele Ovens. Bright white cabinets are complemented by honed Calacatta Caldia marble work-tops and backsplashes, giving an elegant feel to this modern kitchen. Towards the rear of the house, the kitchen opens up to a large informal dining area connecting to the 32-foot deep private garden, with the whole floor soaking in southern light from 22 foot tall windows.

Parlor Floor

Entered from beautifully restored box stoop, the parlor floor has been transformed into an open concept living, dining, and multi-purpose entertaining area with over 11' ceilings. A formal foyer includes a coat closet and guests here have a separate, refined entry point. Three large distinct seating areas can be flexibly arranged to accommodate formal living, dining, or free-flowing reception serviced by a fully functional wet bar with ample counter space finished in Perla Vanata, an ice maker, refrigeration, and sink. With the southern portion open to the kitchen below, this floor also enjoys an open exposure to the wall of windows and rear garden.

Third Floor

The master bedroom suite is located on the third floor, with a large, full width bedroom with a wall of windows, gas fire place, and two large walk-in closets on the southern half of the house. An en-suite five-fixture bath is a spa-like retreat, with heated limestone floors, dual shower heads, a soaking tub, fabulous built-in storage and integrated audio. Staggered dual vanities are topped with gray Caesarstone and tapped with Waterworks fixtures. This floor also enjoys a large, bow-windowed office, den, or extra bedroom.

Fourth Floor

Two large bedroom suites, each with large closets and a separate laundry room are located on the fourth floor. The southern bedroom enjoys a large, full-width setback terrace, and there is also a large walk-in linen closet off the hall.

Fifth Floor

Two more bedroom suites lie on the fifth floor, each of these benefitting from a loft-like feel with high ceilings and beautiful light. There is an additional full-width terrace on the south side, with a large den area -- great for a play area, homework room, or TV room.

Penthouse

Sitting atop it all is a bright, open penthouse area with northern and southern exposures, elevator access, a fully appointed wet bar, and a powder room, both finished with Carrara marble. This flexible space is perfect for a gym or recreation room, and has direct access to multiple sunny roof terraces.

Lower Level

A fully excavated and skylit lower level with high ceilings can serve a number of flexible purposes, including a gym or recreation room and includes highly desirable features like a 1,000 bottle wine cellar, a full bathroom, and bountiful storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 West 76th Street have any available units?
118 West 76th Street has a unit available for $39,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 West 76th Street have?
Some of 118 West 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 West 76th Street offer parking?
No, 118 West 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 West 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 118 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 118 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
