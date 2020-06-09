118 Spring Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

PRIME SoHo 1,000 square foot sun-filled full floor private keyed elevator 1 bedroom loft with giant Living-room / Great-Room. This impressive sprawling full floor loft features soaring 10.5 foot high ceilings, giant south and north facing sun-filled windows, hardwood floors, separate kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher, washer / dryer, and an amazing layout highlighted by a massive living-room. Manhattans greatest neighborhood, surrounded by vibrant nightlife, steps to world class restaurants, shops and boutiques. SubwaysN,R,W at Prince St 0.14 miles6 at Spring St 0.16 milesB,D,F,M at Broadway-Lafayette St 0.22 milesC,E at Spring St 0.23 milesJ,N,Q,R,Z,6,W at Canal St 0.3 miles*This offer wont last long* For viewing please contact: Jackie Betesh E. JBetesh@BravadoNYC.com M. 646.335.6083 Bravado1159