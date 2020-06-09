All apartments in New York
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

118 Spring Street

118 Spring Street · (646) 335-6083
Location

118 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
PRIME SoHo 1,000 square foot sun-filled full floor private keyed elevator 1 bedroom loft with giant Living-room / Great-Room. This impressive sprawling full floor loft features soaring 10.5 foot high ceilings, giant south and north facing sun-filled windows, hardwood floors, separate kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher, washer / dryer, and an amazing layout highlighted by a massive living-room. Manhattans greatest neighborhood, surrounded by vibrant nightlife, steps to world class restaurants, shops and boutiques. SubwaysN,R,W at Prince St 0.14 miles6 at Spring St 0.16 milesB,D,F,M at Broadway-Lafayette St 0.22 milesC,E at Spring St 0.23 milesJ,N,Q,R,Z,6,W at Canal St 0.3 miles*This offer wont last long* For viewing please contact: Jackie Betesh E. JBetesh@BravadoNYC.com M. 646.335.6083 Bravado1159

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Spring Street have any available units?
118 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Spring Street have?
Some of 118 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 118 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 118 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
