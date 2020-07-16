All apartments in New York
117 Post Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

117 Post Avenue

117 Post Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 Post Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom!
TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street

No Broker Fee

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

Your Apartment:
-Tons of light
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite quartz countertop
-Built in microwave
-Re-finished hardwood floors
-Queen-sized bedroom
-Abundant closet space
-Wonderful responsive super

Your Neighborhood:
-In the heart of vibrant Inwood
-Inwood boasts over 200 acres of waterfront parks
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Post Avenue have any available units?
117 Post Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Post Avenue have?
Some of 117 Post Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Post Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 Post Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Post Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 117 Post Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 Post Avenue offer parking?
No, 117 Post Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 117 Post Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Post Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Post Avenue have a pool?
No, 117 Post Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 117 Post Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 Post Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Post Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Post Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
