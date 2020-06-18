113 READE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access lobby

Located in the heart of Tribeca, the building wraps around the 3 corners of Reade St, Hudson St and Chambers St. It is one of Manhattan's most unique, artistic, and exciting neighborhoods in which to live and work. This place is just a short walk away from the Financial District, Soho, Little Italy and Greenwich Village. Excellent public transportation is just 1 block away; as are a supermarket, dry cleaner, pharmacy and gym. The best restaurants and chic clubs are all down here as well. When built it won the award for the best designed building in 1998. It features a magnificent marble lobby and a courtyard . All apartments have closed circuit TV security, air conditioning, oak floors, high-speed Internet access, laundry room on the main floor and an on premises parking garage. Many apartments also feature terraces, duplex and triplex layouts, and have commanding city and river views.

