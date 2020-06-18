All apartments in New York
113 READE ST

113 Reade Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

113 Reade Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Located in the heart of Tribeca, the building wraps around the 3 corners of Reade St, Hudson St and Chambers St. It is one of Manhattan's most unique, artistic, and exciting neighborhoods in which to live and work. This place is just a short walk away from the Financial District, Soho, Little Italy and Greenwich Village. Excellent public transportation is just 1 block away; as are a supermarket, dry cleaner, pharmacy and gym. The best restaurants and chic clubs are all down here as well. When built it won the award for the best designed building in 1998. It features a magnificent marble lobby and a courtyard . All apartments have closed circuit TV security, air conditioning, oak floors, high-speed Internet access, laundry room on the main floor and an on premises parking garage. Many apartments also feature terraces, duplex and triplex layouts, and have commanding city and river views.
I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 READE ST have any available units?
113 READE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 READE ST have?
Some of 113 READE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 READE ST currently offering any rent specials?
113 READE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 READE ST pet-friendly?
No, 113 READE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 113 READE ST offer parking?
Yes, 113 READE ST does offer parking.
Does 113 READE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 READE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 READE ST have a pool?
No, 113 READE ST does not have a pool.
Does 113 READE ST have accessible units?
No, 113 READE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 113 READE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 READE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
