111 Wadsworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel elevator doorman

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator

THE BEST VIEW IN TOWN!

Large 2BR with nice terrace off of the Master Bedroom. Awesome views. Open Kitchen/Living room area, All stainless steel appliances, lots of closet space, nice size bedrooms.



1-train is only 2 blocks away and A- train is nearby--your commute could not be easier (the A train will take you to Midtown in about 20 minutes)



Building features Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Live in Super. Pets allowed; Guarantors accepted



NOTE: CURRENT PICTURES BELONG TO A DIFFERENT UNIT IN THE BUILDING. NEW PICTURES WILL BE POSTED SOON.



Pets Allowed

Guarantors Allowed

Guarantors Accepted

Doorman

Full-time doorman