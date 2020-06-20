All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

111 Wadsworth Avenue

111 Wadsworth Avenue · (646) 559-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Wadsworth Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11G · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
THE BEST VIEW IN TOWN!
Large 2BR with nice terrace off of the Master Bedroom. Awesome views. Open Kitchen/Living room area, All stainless steel appliances, lots of closet space, nice size bedrooms.

1-train is only 2 blocks away and A- train is nearby--your commute could not be easier (the A train will take you to Midtown in about 20 minutes)

Building features Doorman, Elevator, Laundry, Live in Super. Pets allowed; Guarantors accepted

NOTE: CURRENT PICTURES BELONG TO A DIFFERENT UNIT IN THE BUILDING. NEW PICTURES WILL BE POSTED SOON.

Pets Allowed
Guarantors Allowed
Guarantors Accepted
Doorman
Full-time doorman

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Wadsworth Avenue have any available units?
111 Wadsworth Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Wadsworth Avenue have?
Some of 111 Wadsworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Wadsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Wadsworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Wadsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Wadsworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 Wadsworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 111 Wadsworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 111 Wadsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Wadsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Wadsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 Wadsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 Wadsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Wadsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Wadsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Wadsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
