Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool concierge doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool hot tub media room sauna yoga

Welcome to 111 Murray Street Tribeca's newest and most exciting new development built by Witkoff Group and Fisher Brothers.Apartment 34A spans 1,939sf and contains 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, as well as a Living Room and Dining Room with Panoramic Views over Manhattan, The East River, The Hudson River, The Bridges, and beyond. This apartment is bathed in Natural Light and features 10'8" ceilings throughout, with floor to ceiling windows, and beautiful Hardwood Floors which act as the perfect canvas for your furniture. As you enter the apartment, the amply sized Foyer leads to the Corner Living Room measuring 22'1" X 20'4", with Skyline City and River Views to the North, East, and West perfect for Grand entertaining. The custom Molteni Chef's Kitchen is designed by AD100's David Mann and includes White Oak cabinetry trimmed in custom soft black metal. The impressive Calacatta Borghini Marble Island is complemented by the book-matched waterfall, countertop, and backsplash along with high grade Dornbracht fixtures in a custom soft black matte finish. The Kitchen appliances are comprised of a Wolf, Miele, and Sub-Zero package, which includes a 5-burner gas cooktop with fully Vented hood, dishwasher, wall oven, speed oven, and wine refrigerator.The impressive sized Master Bedroom is situated on the West side of the apartment with both Northern and Western Hudson River Views, and features two large Closets (one large Walk-In). The Windowed en-suite Master Bathroomcontains Radiant Marble heated floors, travertine stone slab feature walls, and a white Marble double Vanity with Dornbracht fittings & fixtures in a custom soft matte-black finish. The Master bath also contains a luxurious freestanding BluStone soaking tub perfectly positioned for enjoying the views through the Master Bath's full-height window. Two more bedrooms await, both also complete with luxurious en suite Marble bathrooms, with one of these Bedrooms containing Skyline and River Views to the East. A powder room, walk in storage closet, and utility closet with in-unit Washer & Vented Dryer complete this extraordinary residence. 111 Murray offers one of the most amazing amenity packages in the city, complete with full service Doorman/Concierge to its residents along with 5 Star amenities spanning 20,000 square feet designed by famed designer David Rockwell. Included in the amenities are Two Spa Like Pools, Hot Tub, Sauna, Locker Rooms, Treatment Rooms, and DryBar Hair Salon. Highlighting the amenity package is a wellness room with full sized Heated Stone Hammam. The 3,000 square foot fitness center boasts state of the art equipment, a movement studio for yoga, private training, and meditation. Additionally, there is a Media Room, Playroom, Resident Lounge, Private Dining Room with Kitchen as well as beautiful Gardens designed by Edmund Hollander. Located close to to all transportation, Whole Foods, Restaurants, Luxury Shopping at Brookfield Place as well as the Hudson waterfront, this apartment is positioned to enjoy all that Tribeca and Downtown Manhattan have to offer. Renowned architects Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates together with top designer David Mann have created a magnificent building for you to call home.This apartment includes one Private Storage Locker and two Bike Spaces.