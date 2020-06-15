All apartments in New York
Find more places like 111 Murray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
111 Murray Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

111 Murray Street

111 Murray Street · (212) 941-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34A · Avail. now

$18,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Welcome to 111 Murray Street Tribeca's newest and most exciting new development built by Witkoff Group and Fisher Brothers.Apartment 34A spans 1,939sf and contains 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, as well as a Living Room and Dining Room with Panoramic Views over Manhattan, The East River, The Hudson River, The Bridges, and beyond. This apartment is bathed in Natural Light and features 10'8" ceilings throughout, with floor to ceiling windows, and beautiful Hardwood Floors which act as the perfect canvas for your furniture. As you enter the apartment, the amply sized Foyer leads to the Corner Living Room measuring 22'1" X 20'4", with Skyline City and River Views to the North, East, and West perfect for Grand entertaining. The custom Molteni Chef's Kitchen is designed by AD100's David Mann and includes White Oak cabinetry trimmed in custom soft black metal. The impressive Calacatta Borghini Marble Island is complemented by the book-matched waterfall, countertop, and backsplash along with high grade Dornbracht fixtures in a custom soft black matte finish. The Kitchen appliances are comprised of a Wolf, Miele, and Sub-Zero package, which includes a 5-burner gas cooktop with fully Vented hood, dishwasher, wall oven, speed oven, and wine refrigerator.The impressive sized Master Bedroom is situated on the West side of the apartment with both Northern and Western Hudson River Views, and features two large Closets (one large Walk-In). The Windowed en-suite Master Bathroomcontains Radiant Marble heated floors, travertine stone slab feature walls, and a white Marble double Vanity with Dornbracht fittings & fixtures in a custom soft matte-black finish. The Master bath also contains a luxurious freestanding BluStone soaking tub perfectly positioned for enjoying the views through the Master Bath's full-height window. Two more bedrooms await, both also complete with luxurious en suite Marble bathrooms, with one of these Bedrooms containing Skyline and River Views to the East. A powder room, walk in storage closet, and utility closet with in-unit Washer & Vented Dryer complete this extraordinary residence. 111 Murray offers one of the most amazing amenity packages in the city, complete with full service Doorman/Concierge to its residents along with 5 Star amenities spanning 20,000 square feet designed by famed designer David Rockwell. Included in the amenities are Two Spa Like Pools, Hot Tub, Sauna, Locker Rooms, Treatment Rooms, and DryBar Hair Salon. Highlighting the amenity package is a wellness room with full sized Heated Stone Hammam. The 3,000 square foot fitness center boasts state of the art equipment, a movement studio for yoga, private training, and meditation. Additionally, there is a Media Room, Playroom, Resident Lounge, Private Dining Room with Kitchen as well as beautiful Gardens designed by Edmund Hollander. Located close to to all transportation, Whole Foods, Restaurants, Luxury Shopping at Brookfield Place as well as the Hudson waterfront, this apartment is positioned to enjoy all that Tribeca and Downtown Manhattan have to offer. Renowned architects Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates together with top designer David Mann have created a magnificent building for you to call home.This apartment includes one Private Storage Locker and two Bike Spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Murray Street have any available units?
111 Murray Street has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Murray Street have?
Some of 111 Murray Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Murray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Murray Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Murray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 Murray Street offer parking?
No, 111 Murray Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Murray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Murray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Murray Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 Murray Street has a pool.
Does 111 Murray Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Murray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Murray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Murray Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 Murray Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity