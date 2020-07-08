All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

1107 Broadway

1107 Broadway · (917) 687-1772
Location

1107 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$19,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
yoga
Spectacular Empire State View

Serene, well-appointed 2205 SF, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence. North and south exposures provide beautiful light year round via soaring sound-proof windows and 10'7" beamed ceilings. Empire State Building views grace the spacious great room, kitchen and third bedroom and the master suite and second bedroom are equipped with direct sunlight. Marbled master bath has double vanity, separate shower, 6-foot, extra deep soaking tub, inlaid mosaic tile floor has radiant heat. Open chef's kitchen is designed by SieMatic, countertops and island are Bianco Carrera and appliances (vented) are stainless: Sub Zero, Wolf, Miele. 6-inch wide, white oak plank floors, filtered fresh air circulation and a multi-zone HVAC system complete the spacious, truly lovely 12A.

Residency brings access to the superlative amenities and services of 10 MSW, including the 10,000 SF private residents club operated by The Wright Fit. Included are the fitness center, separate yoga, Pilates and high-energy studios, and playroom. The 60-foot heated indoor lap pool has an adjacent hot tub and spa treatment room. Gentlemen and ladies locker rooms are separate, each with private relaxing steam and sauna. Bicycle storage, central laundry, and on the lobby level, refrigerated storage for fresh food and flower deliveries. Staffed year-round by 24 hour doormen, porters, and resident manager. Located in the Flatiron District, with numerous fine restaurants, shopping venues and proximity to Eataly, The Edition, Union Square and Madison Square Park.

Built in 1916, and affectionately known as the TOY Building, 10 MSW has solidified its place as one of the new icons on the ever-vibrant, historic Madison Square. Pet friendly. Pied-a-terre welcomed. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Broadway have any available units?
1107 Broadway has a unit available for $19,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Broadway have?
Some of 1107 Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1107 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Broadway has a pool.
Does 1107 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1107 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
