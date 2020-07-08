1107 Broadway

Amenities

Spectacular Empire State View



Serene, well-appointed 2205 SF, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence. North and south exposures provide beautiful light year round via soaring sound-proof windows and 10'7" beamed ceilings. Empire State Building views grace the spacious great room, kitchen and third bedroom and the master suite and second bedroom are equipped with direct sunlight. Marbled master bath has double vanity, separate shower, 6-foot, extra deep soaking tub, inlaid mosaic tile floor has radiant heat. Open chef's kitchen is designed by SieMatic, countertops and island are Bianco Carrera and appliances (vented) are stainless: Sub Zero, Wolf, Miele. 6-inch wide, white oak plank floors, filtered fresh air circulation and a multi-zone HVAC system complete the spacious, truly lovely 12A.



Residency brings access to the superlative amenities and services of 10 MSW, including the 10,000 SF private residents club operated by The Wright Fit. Included are the fitness center, separate yoga, Pilates and high-energy studios, and playroom. The 60-foot heated indoor lap pool has an adjacent hot tub and spa treatment room. Gentlemen and ladies locker rooms are separate, each with private relaxing steam and sauna. Bicycle storage, central laundry, and on the lobby level, refrigerated storage for fresh food and flower deliveries. Staffed year-round by 24 hour doormen, porters, and resident manager. Located in the Flatiron District, with numerous fine restaurants, shopping venues and proximity to Eataly, The Edition, Union Square and Madison Square Park.



Built in 1916, and affectionately known as the TOY Building, 10 MSW has solidified its place as one of the new icons on the ever-vibrant, historic Madison Square. Pet friendly. Pied-a-terre welcomed. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY