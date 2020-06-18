110 East 60th Street

Amenities

recently renovated elevator doorman lobby

Built to suit - medical suites on the Upper East Side.The Park Sixty is a brand new, 15 floor, medical building located on 60th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Turn-key suites are available, built to suit by the landlord. The infrastructure is in place to accommodate Article 28 compliance. The renovation of the building includes a first class lobby, four passenger elevators, new mechanical's for every tenant, new floor to ceiling windows and high ceiling heights. Tenants have the opportunity to design their own space, the landlord will build, delivering a high quality suite.The associated floor plan is an example of what can be built for an ambulatory surgery center in a full-floor suite. Floor - RSF3 - 13,328 RSF4 - 13,555 RSF6 - 2,901 RSF7 - 12,303 RSF8 - 2,573 RSF10 - 12,303 RSF11 - 12,302 RSF12 - 12,306 RSF13 - 12,244 RSF14 - 11,993 RSFPH - 7,365 RSF