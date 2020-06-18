All apartments in New York
110 East 60th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

110 East 60th Street

110 East 60th Street · (212) 836-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
lobby
Built to suit - medical suites on the Upper East Side.The Park Sixty is a brand new, 15 floor, medical building located on 60th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Turn-key suites are available, built to suit by the landlord. The infrastructure is in place to accommodate Article 28 compliance. The renovation of the building includes a first class lobby, four passenger elevators, new mechanical's for every tenant, new floor to ceiling windows and high ceiling heights. Tenants have the opportunity to design their own space, the landlord will build, delivering a high quality suite.The associated floor plan is an example of what can be built for an ambulatory surgery center in a full-floor suite. Floor - RSF3 - 13,328 RSF4 - 13,555 RSF6 - 2,901 RSF7 - 12,303 RSF8 - 2,573 RSF10 - 12,303 RSF11 - 12,302 RSF12 - 12,306 RSF13 - 12,244 RSF14 - 11,993 RSFPH - 7,365 RSF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East 60th Street have any available units?
110 East 60th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 East 60th Street have?
Some of 110 East 60th Street's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 East 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 East 60th Street offer parking?
No, 110 East 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 East 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 110 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
