Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

11 East 29th Street

11 East 29th Street · (646) 443-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-A · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
Large floor to ceiling windows with Breathtaking views from all the rooms. South, West, East & North views. Welcoming entrance foyer opens to a large Living room, Dining Room, and Open gourmet kitchen equipped with rich cherry cabinetry and granite counter tops. Large Master bedroom with great open views and in-suite marble window bathroom with shower and separate tub. 2nd bedroom with floor to ceiling windows facing South with full tile bathroom. Great closet space. Family room or 3rd bedroom and a large guest bathroom. The apartment has beautiful wood floor throughout and Washer and Dryer! Very sunny home with great closet space!

Manhattan's Premier New Condominium designed by acclaimed architect Bruce Fowle.
Full service 55 story luxury residential tower with fabulous views and only 3 apartments per floor, Elevators, 24hr doorman, Abigail Michael Concierge service, Fitness Center/Health Club,Children Playroom.

Located north of Union Square and Gramercy Park, east of Chelsea and just blocks from three subway lines, Madison Square Park North is a thriving downtown neighborhood.

Showing any time by appointment.,Fabulous spacious over 1600SF two-bedroom/convertible 3BR home at the Sky House Condominium.
The 'A' line features large floor to ceiling windows with breathtaking views from all the rooms. South, West, East & North views flooded with sun. Welcoming entrance foyer opens to a large Living room, Dining Room, and Open gourmet kitchen equipped with rich cherry cabinetry and granite counter tops. Large Master bedroom with great open views and in-suite marble window bathroom equipped with a shower and separate tub. 2nd bedroom with floor to ceiling windows facing South with full tile bathroom. Great closet space. Family room or 3rd bedroom and a large guest bathroom. The apartment has beautiful wood floor throughout, Washer, Dryer and great closet space!
Showing any time by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 East 29th Street have any available units?
11 East 29th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 East 29th Street have?
Some of 11 East 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 East 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 East 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 East 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11 East 29th Street offer parking?
No, 11 East 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 East 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 East 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East 29th Street have a pool?
No, 11 East 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 East 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 11 East 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 East 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
