11 East 29th Street

Large floor to ceiling windows with Breathtaking views from all the rooms. South, West, East & North views. Welcoming entrance foyer opens to a large Living room, Dining Room, and Open gourmet kitchen equipped with rich cherry cabinetry and granite counter tops. Large Master bedroom with great open views and in-suite marble window bathroom with shower and separate tub. 2nd bedroom with floor to ceiling windows facing South with full tile bathroom. Great closet space. Family room or 3rd bedroom and a large guest bathroom. The apartment has beautiful wood floor throughout and Washer and Dryer! Very sunny home with great closet space!



Manhattan's Premier New Condominium designed by acclaimed architect Bruce Fowle.

Full service 55 story luxury residential tower with fabulous views and only 3 apartments per floor, Elevators, 24hr doorman, Abigail Michael Concierge service, Fitness Center/Health Club,Children Playroom.



Located north of Union Square and Gramercy Park, east of Chelsea and just blocks from three subway lines, Madison Square Park North is a thriving downtown neighborhood.



Showing any time by appointment.,Fabulous spacious over 1600SF two-bedroom/convertible 3BR home at the Sky House Condominium.

Showing any time by appointment.