11 East 126th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious Floor-Thru Two Bedroom



Rare spacious 2 bedroom floor through on a tree lined street in South Harlem for only $2500! Perfect for life with a roommate or to have all to yourself! Gleaming hardwood floors, separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a spacious living room.



Three large windows let the sun shine in from the south while soft northern light streams thru the bedroom windows. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, the 2nd bedroom has it's own closet plus there are two additional closets i and room for a large storage armoire in the hallway.



This home is on the 3rd floor (2 quick flights up) of a townhouse and available now! Located on the east side of 5th Avenue so you can quickly get to the 4,5,6 on Lexington or Metro North or the 2/ 3 trains on Lenox. Shake Shack, Bed Bath and Beyond and Whole Foods are your neighbors as are all the nearby restaurants and retailers on 125th. AVAILABLE July 15th.