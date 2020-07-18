All apartments in New York
Find more places like 11 East 126th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
11 East 126th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

11 East 126th Street

11 East 126th Street · (212) 381-2387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

11 East 126th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Floor-Thru Two Bedroom

Rare spacious 2 bedroom floor through on a tree lined street in South Harlem for only $2500! Perfect for life with a roommate or to have all to yourself! Gleaming hardwood floors, separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a spacious living room.

Three large windows let the sun shine in from the south while soft northern light streams thru the bedroom windows. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, the 2nd bedroom has it's own closet plus there are two additional closets i and room for a large storage armoire in the hallway.

This home is on the 3rd floor (2 quick flights up) of a townhouse and available now! Located on the east side of 5th Avenue so you can quickly get to the 4,5,6 on Lexington or Metro North or the 2/ 3 trains on Lenox. Shake Shack, Bed Bath and Beyond and Whole Foods are your neighbors as are all the nearby restaurants and retailers on 125th. AVAILABLE July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 East 126th Street have any available units?
11 East 126th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 11 East 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 East 126th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 East 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11 East 126th Street offer parking?
No, 11 East 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 East 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 East 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East 126th Street have a pool?
No, 11 East 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 East 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 11 East 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 East 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 East 126th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 East 126th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11 East 126th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity