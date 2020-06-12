Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Open plan Chelsea loft with one bedroom, one bathroom and a wall of South Facing windows! Available immediately with board approval, this ~1,100 square foot home is an entertainer's dream. 11 foot pressed tin ceilings are just some of the original details in this prewar home. Hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, tons of storage and an overall high end renovation. The chef's kitchen is newly renovated with high end appliances (Liebherr and Bosch) which include a full size fridge and dishwasher. The central island can serve as a breakfast bar or complement your table for 10 guests in the open plan dining room. Currently configured as a one bedroom, the living room is large enough for entertaining and an office space or a convertible second bedroom for guests. The centrally located bathroom offers a stunning high pressure shower and Restoration Hardware finishes with storage for all your personal items. This penthouse apartment is directly beneath the building's recently updated roof on the top floor of a true Flatiron/Chelsea loft building. Building amenities include: video intercom, key locked elevators, bicycle room, laundry room and extra storage in the building. 107 West 25th Street is well-managed 25-unit co-op between Madison Square Park and Chelsea Gallery district, and centrally located with easy access to all major transportation (F, M, 1, N, R, C, E, Path), fine dining, premier shopping, and food markets such as Eataly and Whole Foods. Two elevators (passenger car and freight), one of which is brand new. Also offered furnished for $7,000/month. Co-op board approval necessary but our team is here to help! One or two year lease possible. NO PETS. Reach out to discuss your tour options for this fantastic home!