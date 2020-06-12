All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

107 West 25th Street

107 West 25th Street · (212) 539-4966
Location

107 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit PH6E · Avail. now

$6,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Open plan Chelsea loft with one bedroom, one bathroom and a wall of South Facing windows! Available immediately with board approval, this ~1,100 square foot home is an entertainer's dream. 11 foot pressed tin ceilings are just some of the original details in this prewar home. Hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, tons of storage and an overall high end renovation. The chef's kitchen is newly renovated with high end appliances (Liebherr and Bosch) which include a full size fridge and dishwasher. The central island can serve as a breakfast bar or complement your table for 10 guests in the open plan dining room. Currently configured as a one bedroom, the living room is large enough for entertaining and an office space or a convertible second bedroom for guests. The centrally located bathroom offers a stunning high pressure shower and Restoration Hardware finishes with storage for all your personal items. This penthouse apartment is directly beneath the building's recently updated roof on the top floor of a true Flatiron/Chelsea loft building. Building amenities include: video intercom, key locked elevators, bicycle room, laundry room and extra storage in the building. 107 West 25th Street is well-managed 25-unit co-op between Madison Square Park and Chelsea Gallery district, and centrally located with easy access to all major transportation (F, M, 1, N, R, C, E, Path), fine dining, premier shopping, and food markets such as Eataly and Whole Foods. Two elevators (passenger car and freight), one of which is brand new. Also offered furnished for $7,000/month. Co-op board approval necessary but our team is here to help! One or two year lease possible. NO PETS. Reach out to discuss your tour options for this fantastic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 West 25th Street have any available units?
107 West 25th Street has a unit available for $6,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 West 25th Street have?
Some of 107 West 25th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 107 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 107 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 107 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 107 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 West 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
