105 Audubon Avenue 44
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

105 Audubon Avenue 44

105 Audubon Avenue · (347) 994-0841
Location

105 Audubon Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 44 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Large Renovated 2 Bedroom In Washington Heights - Property Id: 86226

APARTMENT:

-Tons of Natural Light
-Beautiful Hardwood Floors
-Great closets in each bedroom
-Large upgraded separate kitchen
-Big living room
-Laundry in Building
-Right by the A, C and 1 trains
-Starbucks, Chipotle, Dallas BBQ and Coogan's Irish Pub are just great places nearby!

NEIGHBORHOOD:
Near Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (ask agent), Near Restaurants & Shopping, Near houses of worship, Near banks, Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet building.
BROKER:
25 years experience, Access to all Manhattan listings, a good listener and even better closer.
LEASE TERM:
One year lease with option to renew
CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet Tel# 718-208-6746
E-mail: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86226
Property Id 86226

(RLNE5574687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 have any available units?
105 Audubon Avenue 44 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 have?
Some of 105 Audubon Avenue 44's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Audubon Avenue 44 currently offering any rent specials?
105 Audubon Avenue 44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Audubon Avenue 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Audubon Avenue 44 is pet friendly.
Does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 offer parking?
No, 105 Audubon Avenue 44 does not offer parking.
Does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Audubon Avenue 44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 have a pool?
No, 105 Audubon Avenue 44 does not have a pool.
Does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 have accessible units?
No, 105 Audubon Avenue 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Audubon Avenue 44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Audubon Avenue 44 does not have units with dishwashers.
