105 Audubon Avenue 44

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Large Renovated 2 Bedroom In Washington Heights - Property Id: 86226



APARTMENT:



-Tons of Natural Light

-Beautiful Hardwood Floors

-Great closets in each bedroom

-Large upgraded separate kitchen

-Big living room

-Laundry in Building

-Right by the A, C and 1 trains

-Starbucks, Chipotle, Dallas BBQ and Coogan's Irish Pub are just great places nearby!



NEIGHBORHOOD:

Near Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (ask agent), Near Restaurants & Shopping, Near houses of worship, Near banks, Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet building.

BROKER:

25 years experience, Access to all Manhattan listings, a good listener and even better closer.

LEASE TERM:

One year lease with option to renew

CONTACT ME:

Roberto Guilbet Tel# 718-208-6746

E-mail: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86226

