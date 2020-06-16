105 Audubon Avenue 44

Amenities
Large Renovated 2 Bedroom In Washington Heights - Property Id: 86226
APARTMENT:
-Tons of Natural Light
-Beautiful Hardwood Floors
-Great closets in each bedroom
-Large upgraded separate kitchen
-Big living room
-Laundry in Building
-Right by the A, C and 1 trains
-Starbucks, Chipotle, Dallas BBQ and Coogan's Irish Pub are just great places nearby!
NEIGHBORHOOD:
Near Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (ask agent), Near Restaurants & Shopping, Near houses of worship, Near banks, Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet building.
BROKER:
25 years experience, Access to all Manhattan listings, a good listener and even better closer.
LEASE TERM:
One year lease with option to renew
CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet Tel# 718-208-6746
E-mail: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86226
Property Id 86226
(RLNE5574687)