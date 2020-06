Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated

Very large and unique studio trip-plex that functions as a one bedroom and has an additional area for a home office! The unit features a full size newly renovated kitchen including a dishwasher, ultra high ceilings, beautiful exposed brick. The unit faces south and gets a ton of natural light. The lofted bedroom areas features a full size staircase, built in lighting and offers enough room for a night stand as well as a entertainment area. The home office is a beautiful little nook over looking living room in the front of the apartment with large windows allowing for direct sunlight.