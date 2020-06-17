All apartments in New York
Find more places like 102 East 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
102 East 7th Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

102 East 7th Street

102 East 7th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This wonderful 2 bedroom has 2 balconies and a deco fireplace. This renovated apartment features a granite kitchen, dishwasher, marble bath, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by exposed brick, high ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Available for September 1st occupancy.Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants including Sushi Dojo, Porchetta & Avant Garden. Just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please call for appointment. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1296

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 East 7th Street have any available units?
102 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 East 7th Street have?
Some of 102 East 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 102 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 East 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 102 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 102 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 East 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 102 East 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity