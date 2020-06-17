102 East 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This wonderful 2 bedroom has 2 balconies and a deco fireplace. This renovated apartment features a granite kitchen, dishwasher, marble bath, and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by exposed brick, high ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Available for September 1st occupancy.Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants including Sushi Dojo, Porchetta & Avant Garden. Just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please call for appointment. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1296