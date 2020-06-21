All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

100 Third Avenue

100 3rd Avenue · (646) 783-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
GIANT 1500SF FLOOR THROUGH TWO BED/TWO BATH APARTMENT W/ PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE!Can be converted to three bed in living room.Available furnished or unfurnished.Long or short term available immediately.Blocks away from Union Square.Two bedroom apartment with very private bedrooms on each end of the apartment.The 2nd bedroom has its own private entrance and is like a seperate studio apartment.Two full luxury bathrooms.Fully furnished, key-in elevator apartment. Hardwood floors, spacious open-plan kitchen w/ dishwasher, breakfast counter.Large living room TV, large work desk, washer and dryer, central A/C, intercom, wheelchair accessibility. Access to rooftop (walk-up).Extremely close to multiple subways:Citi Bikes - around the corner.Just minutes to Trader Joes and Whole Foods.*There is a brokers fee for this unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Third Avenue have any available units?
100 Third Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Third Avenue have?
Some of 100 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 100 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 100 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 Third Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 100 Third Avenue has accessible units.
Does 100 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
