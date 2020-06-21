100 Third Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible elevator

GIANT 1500SF FLOOR THROUGH TWO BED/TWO BATH APARTMENT W/ PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE!Can be converted to three bed in living room.Available furnished or unfurnished.Long or short term available immediately.Blocks away from Union Square.Two bedroom apartment with very private bedrooms on each end of the apartment.The 2nd bedroom has its own private entrance and is like a seperate studio apartment.Two full luxury bathrooms.Fully furnished, key-in elevator apartment. Hardwood floors, spacious open-plan kitchen w/ dishwasher, breakfast counter.Large living room TV, large work desk, washer and dryer, central A/C, intercom, wheelchair accessibility. Access to rooftop (walk-up).Extremely close to multiple subways:Citi Bikes - around the corner.Just minutes to Trader Joes and Whole Foods.*There is a brokers fee for this unit*