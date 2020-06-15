Amenities

10 Madison Square West - Amazing Full Service 3 BR with Sprawling Views over Madison Square Park!Impeccable 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Luxury Home with interiors designed by Alan Wanzenberg. This Luxury Loft combines significant architectural detailing, soaring 11' Ceilings, 6" White Oak Floors, and Massive Casement Windows, to create a home of unparalleled luxury with Elevated views over Madison Square Park. The Custom SieMatic Chef's Kitchen opens to the Living Room and is outfitted with all of the top of the line materials and appliances, including a Carrara Marble Slab Island, Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Wine Fridge, Wolf Convection Ovens, Vented Wolf Range and Cooktop, and a full size Miele Dishwasher. The Master Suite is ample in size and contains two large custom closets, along with a luxurious Carrara Marble-clad Bathroom containing a glass Rain Shower, Full Soaking Tub, Dual Marble Vanities, and Radiant Heated Floors. The Second and Third Bedrooms are also voluminous in size, and contain an abundance of custom closet space, in addition to their own en-suite Marble Clad Bathrooms. All Bedrooms overlook the central Courtyard and Park, planted with Trees and a vertical Green Hanging Garden (Fall 2017), bringing Greenery into all of the Bedrooms as well. With a full size Vented Washer and Dryer, Custom Closets throughout, Custom Window Shades, constantly Filtered/Circulated Air, and a Multi-Zone HVAC system, this bespoke Apartment has everything one could want in the most coveted and central Neighborhood in Manhattan. 10 Madison Square West is a Full Service Luxury Building, complete with: Doorman, Concierge, Porter, 10,000sf Jay Wright Fitness Center with 60' Lap Pool, Hot Tub, Yoga Studio and Spa (including a Sauna and Steam Room with Dual Locker Rooms), Refrigerated Lobby Storage Room, Playroom, and Laundry Room with commercial grade Washers and Dryers. With many of Madison Square Park's acclaimed Restaurants, Shopping, and Entertainment right outside your front door, this is Downtown Full Service Park Living at its Best. This building is also close to all major transportation lines.