Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

10 Madison Square West

10 Madison Sq W · (212) 941-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Madison Sq W, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5G · Avail. now

$20,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
lobby
sauna
yoga
10 Madison Square West - Amazing Full Service 3 BR with Sprawling Views over Madison Square Park!Impeccable 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Luxury Home with interiors designed by Alan Wanzenberg. This Luxury Loft combines significant architectural detailing, soaring 11' Ceilings, 6" White Oak Floors, and Massive Casement Windows, to create a home of unparalleled luxury with Elevated views over Madison Square Park. The Custom SieMatic Chef's Kitchen opens to the Living Room and is outfitted with all of the top of the line materials and appliances, including a Carrara Marble Slab Island, Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Wine Fridge, Wolf Convection Ovens, Vented Wolf Range and Cooktop, and a full size Miele Dishwasher. The Master Suite is ample in size and contains two large custom closets, along with a luxurious Carrara Marble-clad Bathroom containing a glass Rain Shower, Full Soaking Tub, Dual Marble Vanities, and Radiant Heated Floors. The Second and Third Bedrooms are also voluminous in size, and contain an abundance of custom closet space, in addition to their own en-suite Marble Clad Bathrooms. All Bedrooms overlook the central Courtyard and Park, planted with Trees and a vertical Green Hanging Garden (Fall 2017), bringing Greenery into all of the Bedrooms as well. With a full size Vented Washer and Dryer, Custom Closets throughout, Custom Window Shades, constantly Filtered/Circulated Air, and a Multi-Zone HVAC system, this bespoke Apartment has everything one could want in the most coveted and central Neighborhood in Manhattan. 10 Madison Square West is a Full Service Luxury Building, complete with: Doorman, Concierge, Porter, 10,000sf Jay Wright Fitness Center with 60' Lap Pool, Hot Tub, Yoga Studio and Spa (including a Sauna and Steam Room with Dual Locker Rooms), Refrigerated Lobby Storage Room, Playroom, and Laundry Room with commercial grade Washers and Dryers. With many of Madison Square Park's acclaimed Restaurants, Shopping, and Entertainment right outside your front door, this is Downtown Full Service Park Living at its Best. This building is also close to all major transportation lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Madison Square West have any available units?
10 Madison Square West has a unit available for $20,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Madison Square West have?
Some of 10 Madison Square West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Madison Square West currently offering any rent specials?
10 Madison Square West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Madison Square West pet-friendly?
No, 10 Madison Square West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 Madison Square West offer parking?
No, 10 Madison Square West does not offer parking.
Does 10 Madison Square West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Madison Square West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Madison Square West have a pool?
Yes, 10 Madison Square West has a pool.
Does 10 Madison Square West have accessible units?
No, 10 Madison Square West does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Madison Square West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Madison Square West has units with dishwashers.
