Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool cats allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments e-payments internet access media room racquetball court tennis court

The first thing you'll notice when you visit Alister Nanuet is its lush green backdrop and cascading mountain views. Then, there's the sparkling pool with sundeck, fireside lounge, clubroom, bark park, playground, and sport court.And that's all just outside, of course.One of the newest and best-valued communities in the area, Alister Nanuet features 504 apartments, ranging from one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, perfectly set in Nanuet, New York. When you choose to live at Alister Nanuet, you are treating yourself to an assortment of high-end features not commonly available in a typical Nanuet apartment. Think spacious floor plans, expansive walk-in closets, granite countertops, private balconies, and soaring 9' ceilings along with many other amenities you've been hoping to check off your apartment bucket list. It's the sophisticated lifestyle you deserve at an irresistible value. Now, all it needs is you. Don't wait to make Alister Nanuet yours today.