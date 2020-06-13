Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

233 Apartments for rent in Franklin Square, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
27 Farnum Blvd
27 Farnum Boulevard, Franklin Square, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Hempstead turnpike to Barrymore Boulevard to Whitestone to Farnum

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
342 Harrison Street
342 Harrison Street, Franklin Square, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In Franklin Square Schools. Large EIK W/ SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Use Of Yard, Shed & Washer/Dryer. Close to Polk St. School. High School is Carey. No Smoking, No Pets. ONLY 30 Minutes From Manhattan.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Square

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Hempstead
1 Unit Available
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
635 S 12th St
635 South 12th Street, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEW FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN 2nd FLOOR APT. HEAT AND COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED SHARED BACKYARD WASHER/DRYER SHARED DRIVEWAY PARKING NEAR 2 L.I.R.R.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
65 Webster St
65 Webster Street, Floral Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4000 sqft
One Bedroom; EIK; Living Room; Full Bathroom. Clean and Updated Apartment

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Floral Park
1 Unit Available
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
420 N Corona
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment, Quiet Location. Deck off Living Room overlooking park. One car Parking only. No pets. Unit #10.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
382 N Grove Street
382 North Grove Street, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Apartment on 2nd Floor. 2 Bedrooms + Bonus Room. Beautiful Natural Light. Private Terrace. New Windows and Freshly Painted.

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
South Floral Park
1 Unit Available
33 Kingston Ave.
33 Kingston Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33 Kingston Ave. in South Floral Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Square
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
City GuideFranklin Square
“To be or not to be, that is the question.” (Shakespeare) When it comes to Franklin Square, New York, the answer is most definitely 'to be'. A hamlet in Nassau County, Franklin Square, located in the city of Hempstead, is low-key place that its residents love living in.

With nearly 30,000 people living in its almost three-square-miles, it’s a transition point between nearby Queens and the suburbs. Franklin Square is a stable locale with a pretty steady housing market. Not to mention, Franklin Square has history dating back to the mid-1600s, so you know it's trustworthy.

Finding the Island

Studio apartments are commonplace in New York and Franklin Square is no different. You can find a studio rental property that rents around $800 a month. One-bedroom apartments start at $1100; two-bedroom apartments at $1600 and houses for rent begin at $2200.

Apartment hunting in New York is expensive. If you use a broker, you’ll have to pay a fee. Once you find a place, be sure to have proof of income, references and be prepared to pay an application fee, deposit—usually first and last month—and $50-$100 for your credit check.

Keep in mind that the summers are hot and the winters are cold; heavy winter coat with gloves, earmuffs and scarves cold. At least rentals come with heating. Staying cool in the summer is a little tougher as a lot of units do not have air conditioning and it’s up to the tenant to buy their own window unit.

Life on Long Island

The streets are clean and there is plenty of convenient local shopping. Roosevelt Field, Long Island’s gigantic mall, is only 15 minutes away. And, even though you’re in close proximity to the bright lights and glory that is New York City, you still have plenty of options if you prefer to stay in town. Rath Park, in Franklin Square, is home to athletic fields, an outdoor pool, tennis courts, picnic tables and playgrounds.

Long Island is comprised of over 200 communities so there’s always something to do. Aside from going in to the City, you can check out street fairs, festivals, antique shows and museums any given weekend.

Feed your outdoorsy side, go horseback riding, boating, skating, hot air ballooning… the options are endless! Or, spend a day taking in the sea breeze and sun, as the beach is a short train ride away. Vineyards and wineries aplenty, there is something for just about everyone.

Getting Around

There is no railroad station so a bus trip or car ride is required to get to Jamaica, the closest subway hub and stop for the Long Island Railroad. You can take the LIRR straight into Port Authority or hop on the E or F subway line to get into the City.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Franklin Square?
The average rent price for Franklin Square rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,750.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Franklin Square?
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin Square area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Franklin Square?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin Square from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Yonkers.

