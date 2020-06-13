233 Apartments for rent in Franklin Square, NY

Finding the Island

Studio apartments are commonplace in New York and Franklin Square is no different. You can find a studio rental property that rents around $800 a month. One-bedroom apartments start at $1100; two-bedroom apartments at $1600 and houses for rent begin at $2200.

Apartment hunting in New York is expensive. If you use a broker, you’ll have to pay a fee. Once you find a place, be sure to have proof of income, references and be prepared to pay an application fee, deposit—usually first and last month—and $50-$100 for your credit check.

Keep in mind that the summers are hot and the winters are cold; heavy winter coat with gloves, earmuffs and scarves cold. At least rentals come with heating. Staying cool in the summer is a little tougher as a lot of units do not have air conditioning and it’s up to the tenant to buy their own window unit.