233 Apartments for rent in Franklin Square, NY
With nearly 30,000 people living in its almost three-square-miles, it’s a transition point between nearby Queens and the suburbs. Franklin Square is a stable locale with a pretty steady housing market. Not to mention, Franklin Square has history dating back to the mid-1600s, so you know it's trustworthy.
Studio apartments are commonplace in New York and Franklin Square is no different. You can find a studio rental property that rents around $800 a month. One-bedroom apartments start at $1100; two-bedroom apartments at $1600 and houses for rent begin at $2200.
Apartment hunting in New York is expensive. If you use a broker, you’ll have to pay a fee. Once you find a place, be sure to have proof of income, references and be prepared to pay an application fee, deposit—usually first and last month—and $50-$100 for your credit check.
Keep in mind that the summers are hot and the winters are cold; heavy winter coat with gloves, earmuffs and scarves cold. At least rentals come with heating. Staying cool in the summer is a little tougher as a lot of units do not have air conditioning and it’s up to the tenant to buy their own window unit.
The streets are clean and there is plenty of convenient local shopping. Roosevelt Field, Long Island’s gigantic mall, is only 15 minutes away. And, even though you’re in close proximity to the bright lights and glory that is New York City, you still have plenty of options if you prefer to stay in town. Rath Park, in Franklin Square, is home to athletic fields, an outdoor pool, tennis courts, picnic tables and playgrounds.
Long Island is comprised of over 200 communities so there’s always something to do. Aside from going in to the City, you can check out street fairs, festivals, antique shows and museums any given weekend.
Feed your outdoorsy side, go horseback riding, boating, skating, hot air ballooning… the options are endless! Or, spend a day taking in the sea breeze and sun, as the beach is a short train ride away. Vineyards and wineries aplenty, there is something for just about everyone.
There is no railroad station so a bus trip or car ride is required to get to Jamaica, the closest subway hub and stop for the Long Island Railroad. You can take the LIRR straight into Port Authority or hop on the E or F subway line to get into the City.