901 Saint Marks Avenue

901 Saint Marks Avenue · (917) 407-8840
Location

901 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
The Honeycomb Hideout
*Photos+ 3D Floorplans + Virtual Showings Coming Soon*

This was a one bedroom apartment and the walls were removed so it is an open plan floor through...and you have never seen an apartment like this one. 901 St Marks Ave #Garden is open plan layout with a 100sqft spa bathroom, an open custom closet, an oversized laundry closet, an open living/sleeping/dining area, a U-shaped kitchen plus a private garden. At 800sqft, this garden unit is the same size (or larger) than many one bedroom apartments.

The main living area is large enough to comfortably fit (in the four corners) a king size bedroom set, a living/entertainment area, a home office nook, plus dining for four. Continue on to the windowed U shape kitchen and you'll find a double wall oven, a viking 6-burner cooktop, and stand alone 5' refrigerator and 5' freezer. For upper storage you have open shelving while the lower storage maximizes the space with lazy susan pullout shelves and storage drawers. Ample countertop prep space and dishwasher round out the.

Climb the steps and you'll find a door that leads to a quaint 75sqft private courtyard. Perfect space and just big enough for grilling on the deck side and chilling on the grass side.

Back inside beyond the bedroom area you'll find a custom closet alcove that has five sections plus a door to a separate walk in laundry closet with full size washer and dryer including steam clean and sanitizer features. Across from the closet you'll find a 100sqft spa bathroom with heated herringbone floors and towel racks. The rich turquoise and white bathroom is divided into wet/dry areas. The wet side has a six foot soaking tub plus separate double rainfall shower, while the dry side has double vanity and storage.

This 2-family home is located on a lovely tree lined block in historic Crown Heights North across from Browner Park. A few short blocks north or south on Kingston Ave puts you at the 3 train or the C train --both will have you in the city within 20 minutes. This area is percolating with activity and local crowd favorites include Basil, Meat, Sweet Brooklyn, Cafe Rue Dix, and Basquiat's Bottle.

Rent includes heat and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
901 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 901 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 901 Saint Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 901 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Saint Marks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Saint Marks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
