901 Saint Marks Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill hot tub

The Honeycomb Hideout

This was a one bedroom apartment and the walls were removed so it is an open plan floor through...and you have never seen an apartment like this one. 901 St Marks Ave #Garden is open plan layout with a 100sqft spa bathroom, an open custom closet, an oversized laundry closet, an open living/sleeping/dining area, a U-shaped kitchen plus a private garden. At 800sqft, this garden unit is the same size (or larger) than many one bedroom apartments.



The main living area is large enough to comfortably fit (in the four corners) a king size bedroom set, a living/entertainment area, a home office nook, plus dining for four. Continue on to the windowed U shape kitchen and you'll find a double wall oven, a viking 6-burner cooktop, and stand alone 5' refrigerator and 5' freezer. For upper storage you have open shelving while the lower storage maximizes the space with lazy susan pullout shelves and storage drawers. Ample countertop prep space and dishwasher round out the.



Climb the steps and you'll find a door that leads to a quaint 75sqft private courtyard. Perfect space and just big enough for grilling on the deck side and chilling on the grass side.



Back inside beyond the bedroom area you'll find a custom closet alcove that has five sections plus a door to a separate walk in laundry closet with full size washer and dryer including steam clean and sanitizer features. Across from the closet you'll find a 100sqft spa bathroom with heated herringbone floors and towel racks. The rich turquoise and white bathroom is divided into wet/dry areas. The wet side has a six foot soaking tub plus separate double rainfall shower, while the dry side has double vanity and storage.



This 2-family home is located on a lovely tree lined block in historic Crown Heights North across from Browner Park. A few short blocks north or south on Kingston Ave puts you at the 3 train or the C train --both will have you in the city within 20 minutes. This area is percolating with activity and local crowd favorites include Basil, Meat, Sweet Brooklyn, Cafe Rue Dix, and Basquiat's Bottle.



Rent includes heat and hot water.