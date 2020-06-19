41 Underhill Avenue

Amenities

We have a large 1 BD apartment located Prospect Heights available to rent on July 5th.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.



The bedroom is large and cozy with great closet space.



The bathroom has ceramic tiles, moderns fixtures and a window for ventilation.



There are hardwood floors, tons of windows and great storage space throughout the unit.



The apartment is located in the heart of Prospect Heights , near transportation (C,B,Q trains) and excellent dining/shopping options.