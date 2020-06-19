All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 41 Underhill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
41 Underhill Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

41 Underhill Avenue

41 Underhill Avenue · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B-3 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a large 1 BD apartment located Prospect Heights available to rent on July 5th.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedroom is large and cozy with great closet space.

The bathroom has ceramic tiles, moderns fixtures and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors, tons of windows and great storage space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located in the heart of Prospect Heights , near transportation (C,B,Q trains) and excellent dining/shopping options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
41 Underhill Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 41 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
41 Underhill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 41 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 41 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 41 Underhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 41 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Underhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 41 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 41 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 41 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Underhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41 Underhill Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity