rumson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM
223 Apartments for rent in Rumson, NJ
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
21 Holly Street
21 Holly Street, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS!! 2500 sq. ft. of luxury plus additional living space in finished lower level w/ full bath.
27 Waterman Avenue
27 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge,
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
5 Maplewood Avenue
5 Maplewood Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1321 sqft
Fully furnished winter rental. What a location..... Short Stroll down to the beautiful Navesink River & charming downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2/1/2 baths, covered front porch & 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Rumson
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.
Highlands
200 Portland Road
200 Portland Road, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground floor unit with sliders to rear yard area. There is a common beach and dock in the complex, plus a laundry room for tenants use. Wyndmoor is a non smoking complex with an outside only smoking area. Near Hartshorne Wood, beaches and NYC ferry.
Sea Bright
3 Willow Way
3 Willow Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
THE LIVING IS EASY in this meticulously maintained and updated Custom home in Northern Sea Bright. Enjoy the Ocean AND River views from the multiple decks. Hardwood flooring is spread throughout the living space and three bedrooms.
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
Sea Bright
22 New Street
22 New Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Annual year round rental.... located downtown in the heart of Sea Bright. 2 Bdrm 1 Bath 1st floor of two family house walk to beaches and restaurants.... Available 7/1/20
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
Sea Bright
1072 Ocean Avenue
1072 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Live at the beach! Amazing location!!Cozy one bedroom apartment in the heart of Sea Bright across the street from the public beach. Close to high speed ferry to NYC. No pets, no smokers. Call today!
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.
Sea Bright
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Access to river and ocean. Washer/Dryer in basement. Great neighborhood and access to all Sea Bright has to offer. Pets negotiable.
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.
Sea Bright
1382 Ocean Avenue
1382 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
avail for Nov
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
Sea Bright
5 Marius Lane
5 Marius Lane, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Live in gorgeous Sea Bright this winter. Adorable super clean 1 bedroom located just steps from the beach. Small dog permitted on a case by case basis. Available 9/21/2020 thru 6/10/2021.
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.
