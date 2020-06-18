5552 Netherland Ave

Amenities

www.riverdale-gardens.comGut Renovated 2 Bedroom w/ Elevator, Laundry, MicrowaveBuilding Amenities: -Laundry -Elevator -Parking Garage ($200/month) -Super On-Site Unit Amenities: -Microwave -King/Queen Size Bedrooms -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counters -5 Closets -Great light & Exposure/Views Neighborhood/Walking Distance: -Post Office -YM/YWHA -Key Foods -PS 81 -CitiBank & Chase Bank -Restaurants Transportation:-Bx7. Bx10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 Busses-Riverdale Metro North (Shuttle Bus to Station) -Short Bx7 bus ride to 1 Train stop at 231stGut Renovated 2 Bedroom w/ Elevator, Laundry, Microwave Welcome to your new home located at Netherland Ave on a beautiful tree lined Cul-de-sac block. The property features laundry/elevator/parking and an on-site super. The apartment is a massive Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom that gets incredible light and faces out, allowing for great exposure. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, Microwave, ample cabinetry and space to prepare food. The apartment boasts new hardwood flooring, 5 closets, updated marble bathroom, and high ceilings. Parking also available on the block.All of the following busses can be accessed at the bus stop right on the corner of the property: BX7, BX10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 and the Riverdale Metro North (which can be accessed by the Metro North Shuttle bus) The Metronorth Riverdale stop is only a few minutes away. Across the street is PS 81, and all within walking distance is the Riverdale YM-YWHA, Key Foods, Citibank and Chase Bank.