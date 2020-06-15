Sign Up
Bronx, NY
3220 Fairfield Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
3220 Fairfield Avenue
3220 Fairfield Ave
·
No Longer Available
3220 Fairfield Ave, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
3220 Fairfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bronx, NY
.
Is 3220 Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bronx
.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
