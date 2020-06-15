All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like
3220 Fairfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3220 Fairfield Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

3220 Fairfield Avenue

3220 Fairfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3220 Fairfield Ave, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
3220 Fairfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 3220 Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Fairfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse VillageHighbridgePelham ParkwayMorris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan CollegeCollege of Mount Saint VincentFordham UniversityCUNY Bronx Community College