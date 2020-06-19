2161 Barnes Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!



Apartment 4A is a studio home apartment in the heart of Pelham Parkway. The unit has a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.



Ideally situated in the heart of Pelham Parkway, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at Lydig Coffee House. Top off your night with drinks at EZ Grill NYC. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Walgreens on White Plains Rd. You will also come to love the proximity this building is set right near the Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden. Just steps from the 2 or 4 trains- which will make your commute a breeze.



No matter your need with availability from studios to 2 bedroom options! 2161 Barnes is your getaway from the world, and a perfect place to call home.



-Photos are of actual unit

-Rent is net effective 1 month free on 12 month lease



