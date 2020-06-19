All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 2161 Barnes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
2161 Barnes Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:07 AM

2161 Barnes Avenue

2161 Barnes Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Pelham Parkway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2161 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Pelham Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!

Apartment 4A is a studio home apartment in the heart of Pelham Parkway. The unit has a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.

Ideally situated in the heart of Pelham Parkway, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at Lydig Coffee House. Top off your night with drinks at EZ Grill NYC. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Walgreens on White Plains Rd. You will also come to love the proximity this building is set right near the Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden. Just steps from the 2 or 4 trains- which will make your commute a breeze.

No matter your need with availability from studios to 2 bedroom options! 2161 Barnes is your getaway from the world, and a perfect place to call home.

-Photos are of actual unit
-Rent is net effective 1 month free on 12 month lease

Equal Housing Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Barnes Avenue have any available units?
2161 Barnes Avenue has a unit available for $1,238 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2161 Barnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Barnes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Barnes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2161 Barnes Avenue offer parking?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2161 Barnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Barnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Barnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Barnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Barnes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2161 Barnes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2161 Barnes Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity