8003 Retriever Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8003 Retriever Ave

8003 Retriever Avenue · (702) 289-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8003 Retriever Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8003 Retriever Ave · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
2 master suite. bed and bath down, tile thru out 1 st floor. in gate community - open floor, 2 master suite. bed and bath down, tile thru out 1 st floor. easy care. gate community . near school. desert breeze park, shopping, granite counter top. , separate living , family, dining room, firelplace in family.please take off shoe or use shoe cover.

APPLICATION FEE: $50, PLUS $25 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON. AGENT CAN PROVIDE GLVAR APPLICATION. PLEASE INCLUDE REFERRING AGENT'S INFO. RENTER SHOULD COME TO OUR OFFICE AT 5760 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD. PLEASE BRING IN PICTURE ID AND PROOF OF INCOME WITH MONEY ORDER OR CASHIER'S CHECK. PLEASE CALL. CALL OFFICE FOR APP STATUS. PLEASE PROVIDE 2 MONTHS PAYSTUB AND BANK STATEMENT. Gate code: kk4646, kk7483, kk5338, kk0777

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8003 Retriever Ave have any available units?
8003 Retriever Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8003 Retriever Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8003 Retriever Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8003 Retriever Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8003 Retriever Ave offer parking?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8003 Retriever Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8003 Retriever Ave have a pool?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8003 Retriever Ave have accessible units?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8003 Retriever Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8003 Retriever Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8003 Retriever Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
