Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
Contact for Availability
Chateau Nouveau
Tompkins Cove
9475 W Tompkins Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Vegas, just off of the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Community is pet friendly, and has a fitness center and business center. Units feature balcony or patio, dishwasher, and extra storage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Section Seven
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
189 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
Contact for Availability
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
The Strip
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Mira Villas
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments offer numerous upgrades including larger kitchens, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining. Resort-style pool and hydrotherapy spa. Gated community.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Mira Villas
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,742
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1250 sqft
CONSTELLATION is the premiere Las Vegas luxury apartment community for contemporary living.
Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1109 sqft
Fun, artistic and upscale. This community offers several floor plan options and is in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Pool, outdoor movie area and various ongoing events throughout the year.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Green Valley North
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,103
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,248
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Seven Hills
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Green Valley North
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Spring Valley, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Spring Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Spring Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

