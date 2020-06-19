5947 Castell Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Elegant 4 Bdrm / 2.5 Bath corner home in Desirable Southwest gated community! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home on Corner lot in Gated Community! 2 areas for formal living room. 1 Bedroom Downstairs. Large Living Room with cozy fireplace. Separate dining area. Covered patio off dining area. Grass backyard. Huge Elegant Kitchen featuring marble countertops, white cabinetry, center island, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Lots of cabinets for linens. Spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area and covered patio. Master Bathroom separate tub and shower, vanity lighting and seating area. Huge closet with extra shelving, mirrored door and window. 2 Bedroom upstairs separate from Master Bedroom with spacious closet. Neutral Paint throughout. Please email or text any questions to Lisa@VegasPlusPM.com or 702-919-0393. Tenant responsible for all utilities. $70 application fee per adult applicant, $149 initial admin fee, monthly admin fee of 1% of rental rate. Apply online at www.vegaspluspm.com, rental listings, select apply now near home of interest. Thank you!



