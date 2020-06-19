All apartments in Spring Valley
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5947 Castell Canyon St, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sovana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5947 Castell Canyon · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant 4 Bdrm / 2.5 Bath corner home in Desirable Southwest gated community! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home on Corner lot in Gated Community! 2 areas for formal living room. 1 Bedroom Downstairs. Large Living Room with cozy fireplace. Separate dining area. Covered patio off dining area. Grass backyard. Huge Elegant Kitchen featuring marble countertops, white cabinetry, center island, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Lots of cabinets for linens. Spacious Master Bedroom with sitting area and covered patio. Master Bathroom separate tub and shower, vanity lighting and seating area. Huge closet with extra shelving, mirrored door and window. 2 Bedroom upstairs separate from Master Bedroom with spacious closet. Neutral Paint throughout. Please email or text any questions to Lisa@VegasPlusPM.com or 702-919-0393. Tenant responsible for all utilities. $70 application fee per adult applicant, $149 initial admin fee, monthly admin fee of 1% of rental rate. Apply online at www.vegaspluspm.com, rental listings, select apply now near home of interest. Thank you!

(RLNE5743433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 Castell Canyon have any available units?
5947 Castell Canyon has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5947 Castell Canyon have?
Some of 5947 Castell Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 Castell Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
5947 Castell Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 Castell Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 5947 Castell Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 5947 Castell Canyon offer parking?
No, 5947 Castell Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 5947 Castell Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 Castell Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 Castell Canyon have a pool?
No, 5947 Castell Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 5947 Castell Canyon have accessible units?
No, 5947 Castell Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 Castell Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 5947 Castell Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5947 Castell Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 5947 Castell Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
