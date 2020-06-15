All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

3743 Lone Mesa Drive

3743 Lone Mesa Drive · (702) 745-1205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3743 Lone Mesa Drive, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 3743 Lone Mesa Drive · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED 7bdrm 4.5 ba home in SW Area - Wont be available long!!! - Large Amazing Home Located In The Southwest! Home Features 7 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, Covered Patio In The Backyard And A Pool!! Kitchen Is Large And Open With Granite Counters, An Island, Walk-in Pantry, Dining Area And Looks Into The Family Room! Fireplace In The Living Room, Family Room And Master Bedroom! Large Spacious Bedrooms, Most With A Walk-in Closet! Too Many Amenities To List!! Fully Furnished.

Please confirm all information is correct and call us to schedule a showing. Rate listed is for a traditional one-year lease. Monthly rental rates available!

https://wow3d.media/tours/lone-mesa-retreat/skinned/

Cleaning Fee: $299

(RLNE4211441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have any available units?
3743 Lone Mesa Drive has a unit available for $3,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have?
Some of 3743 Lone Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Lone Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Lone Mesa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Lone Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive does offer parking.
Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Lone Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3743 Lone Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
