3743 Lone Mesa Drive

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED 7bdrm 4.5 ba home in SW Area - Wont be available long!!! - Large Amazing Home Located In The Southwest! Home Features 7 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, Covered Patio In The Backyard And A Pool!! Kitchen Is Large And Open With Granite Counters, An Island, Walk-in Pantry, Dining Area And Looks Into The Family Room! Fireplace In The Living Room, Family Room And Master Bedroom! Large Spacious Bedrooms, Most With A Walk-in Closet! Too Many Amenities To List!! Fully Furnished.



Please confirm all information is correct and call us to schedule a showing. Rate listed is for a traditional one-year lease. Monthly rental rates available!



https://wow3d.media/tours/lone-mesa-retreat/skinned/



Cleaning Fee: $299



(RLNE4211441)