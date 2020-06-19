All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
4785 W.Desert Inn Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

4785 W.Desert Inn Rd

4785 West Desert Inn Road · (702) 778-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4785 West Desert Inn Road, Paradise, NV 89102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
1 Bed, 1 Bath in Central Location - ATTENTION SNOWBIRDS! Bright, sunny, and cozy turnkey 1 bedroom secured guesthouse in perfect location. 5 minutes from Strip and half-mile radius to businesses and park. Fully furnished- $800/month. $60/month for utilities & basic cable. Has a large bedroom and living room. Has 32in flat screen TV, outdoor electric BBQ, Cuisinart hot plate, microwave, 2 refrigerators, and Washer/Dryer combo. Enclosed private yard. Extra space for Cars/RV parking.

(RLNE5516750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have any available units?
4785 W.Desert Inn Rd has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have?
Some of 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4785 W.Desert Inn Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd does offer parking.
Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have a pool?
No, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have accessible units?
No, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4785 W.Desert Inn Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89121
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street
Paradise, NV 89103
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd
Paradise, NV 89103
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity