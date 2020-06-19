4785 W.Desert Inn Rd

Amenities
1 Bed, 1 Bath in Central Location - ATTENTION SNOWBIRDS! Bright, sunny, and cozy turnkey 1 bedroom secured guesthouse in perfect location. 5 minutes from Strip and half-mile radius to businesses and park. Fully furnished- $800/month. $60/month for utilities & basic cable. Has a large bedroom and living room. Has 32in flat screen TV, outdoor electric BBQ, Cuisinart hot plate, microwave, 2 refrigerators, and Washer/Dryer combo. Enclosed private yard. Extra space for Cars/RV parking.
(RLNE5516750)