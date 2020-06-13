/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
87 Accessible Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Silverado Ranch
30 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silverado Ranch
63 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,121
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live next to Desert Bloom Park in Las Vegas, with easy access to the airport and the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy lush outdoor amenities, and relax with excellent restaurant and shopping choices nearby.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10245 Maryland
10245 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GATED, MANICURED COMMUNITY IN SILVERADO RANCH AREA*1ST FLOOR CONDO W/ 2 BEDROOMS + DEN THAT IS IMMACULATE & FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS*VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN*KITCHEN W/ TILE FLOOR, FRIDGE, GAS STOVE & MICROWAVE OPEN TO DINING AREA, DEN W/ FAN,
Results within 1 mile of Paradise
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,117
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Silverado Ranch
2 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Vida
5060 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
This recently renovated community is near I-15 and the Strip. On-site pool, courtyard, business center, hot tub and gym. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, full kitchens and faux wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
3 Units Available
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$970
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near Highway 589. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space available. Each apartment features an all-electric kitchen with modern appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Seven Hills
20 Units Available
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
If you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, youre right where you are supposed to be. Empire offers everything you need to make the most of your every day.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
72 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Seven Hills
16 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Valley North
5 Units Available
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,178
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
Green Valley South
14 Units Available
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1369 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Paradise
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
McCullough Hills
24 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
204 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
183 Units Available
Tuscan Highlands
12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1195 sqft
FOR THOSE WHO FIND A YOGA MAT THEIR HAPPY PLACE AND SIPS IN A WINE GARDEN EVEN HAPPIER, LAS VEGAS’ NEWEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS IS A SOCIAL, HEALTH-FORWARD HAVEN LIKE NO OTHER.
Similar Pages
Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParadise 3 BedroomsParadise Accessible ApartmentsParadise Apartments with Balcony
Paradise Apartments with GarageParadise Apartments with GymParadise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParadise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParadise Apartments with ParkingParadise Apartments with Pool