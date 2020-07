Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments coffee bar community garden e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table yoga

Copper Creek offers the serenity of a quiet sanctuary while offering the benefits of living in proximity to the Las Vegas Strip. With the convenience of nearby shopping centers, business services, schools, and parks, Copper Creek is in a perfect location in Silverado Ranch. Minutes from the I-15, I-215, and McCarran International Airport, Copper Creek’s location is ideal for both personal and professional lifestyles.



Discover an expansive 26-acre apartment community, complete with spacious one, two, and three bedroom units, as well as modern, fully equipped furnished suites, ideal for short-term corporate housing solutions. Dip your toes in the sand by our resort style pool and spa, or work up a sweat in our two, 24-hour fitness centers featuring state of the art cardiovascular and strength training machines, free weights, and flat screen televisions. There is always plenty to do and see when you live stress free at Copper Creek. Welcome home!