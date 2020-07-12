/
paradise palms
353 Apartments for rent in Paradise Palms, Paradise, NV
2 Units Available
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
3328 SENECA Drive
3328 Seneca Drive, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1720 sqft
"The Caddy Shack" - as seen in numerous documentaries and tours of Mid Century Modern architecture and design. There's no other home quite like this in all of Las Vegas. 4 Bed, 2 Bath, amazing pool and patio area.
1 Unit Available
3398 Nahatan
3398 Nahatan Way, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1344 sqft
This is a remarkably well preserved original Krisel Design home. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a large open family room and tiled kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Palms
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$803
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$894
525 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
13 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$794
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
6 Units Available
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
25 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
5 Units Available
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
975 sqft
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks,
7 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
10 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
6 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
5 Units Available
Casa Tiempo
2850 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$810
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Tiempo in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Del Sol, conveniently located in the southeast area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Only minutes from The Las Vegas Strip, you can have your choice of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment available.
1 Unit Available
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,253
408 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
606 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 Unit Available
625 Royal Crest Cir Unit 14
625 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
624 sqft
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Short Term or Long Term Fully Furnished Condo near Las Vegas Strip - This cozy condo unit is fully furnished to make you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more information (RLNE5686064)