Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal playground

Rancho Vista is a beautiful apartment home community in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada. Enjoy the convenience of being close to the I-15 near West Spring Mountain Road, with easy access to shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. Let Rancho Vista be your gateway to fun and excitement in Las Vegas. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place! Choose from our recently renovated one and two bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our community features are second to none. Fully-equipped kitchens with dishwashers and refrigerators, generous walk-in closets, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, air conditioning, and extra storage are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. We offer a carefree lifestyle for our residents. From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Enjoy a dip in our sparkling swimming pool with sun deck on a hot day. Take a walk with your furry friend through our beautifully landscaped courtyards. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring them along to enjoy the comfort of your new home. You're going to love it at Rancho Vista Apartments, especially with our business center, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground, and on-call maintenance service. Our professional management team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent assistance when you need it. Tour our community and see what makes Rancho Vista the best apartment home community in Las Vegas!