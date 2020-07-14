All apartments in Paradise
Rancho Vista

3663 S Valley View Blvd · (702) 710-3807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3663 S Valley View Blvd, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
playground
Rancho Vista is a beautiful apartment home community in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada. Enjoy the convenience of being close to the I-15 near West Spring Mountain Road, with easy access to shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. Let Rancho Vista be your gateway to fun and excitement in Las Vegas. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place! Choose from our recently renovated one and two bedroom floor plans. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our community features are second to none. Fully-equipped kitchens with dishwashers and refrigerators, generous walk-in closets, plush carpeting, quality window coverings, air conditioning, and extra storage are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. We offer a carefree lifestyle for our residents. From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Enjoy a dip in our sparkling swimming pool with sun deck on a hot day. Take a walk with your furry friend through our beautifully landscaped courtyards. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring them along to enjoy the comfort of your new home. You're going to love it at Rancho Vista Apartments, especially with our business center, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground, and on-call maintenance service. Our professional management team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent assistance when you need it. Tour our community and see what makes Rancho Vista the best apartment home community in Las Vegas!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rancho Vista have any available units?
Rancho Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does Rancho Vista have?
Some of Rancho Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho Vista is pet friendly.
Does Rancho Vista offer parking?
Yes, Rancho Vista offers parking.
Does Rancho Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rancho Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho Vista have a pool?
No, Rancho Vista does not have a pool.
Does Rancho Vista have accessible units?
No, Rancho Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does Rancho Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rancho Vista has units with air conditioning.
