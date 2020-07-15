/
studio apartments
56 Studio Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
12 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
8 Units Available
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$745
410 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.
9 Units Available
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$666
400 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to the famed Las Vegas strip. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a clubhouse and spa facilities. Homes feature modern kitchens and extra storage space.
1 Unit Available
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Dr
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,695
1405 sqft
$1295 / 3br - Spectacular 3bedroom 2bath townhome - 2 STORY HOME ATTACHED GARAGE IN THE GREATER SILVERADO RANCH AREA! PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. (RLNE2724382)
2 Units Available
The Strip
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5897155)
1 Unit Available
4381 Flamingo
4381 W Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,190
615 sqft
PALMS PLACE! Furnished! All utilities included! Resort style condo living w/Balcony/strip view!!! Located in AAA Four Diamond Palms Place Resort & Spa. 1 mile from the Strip, centrally located with easy access to Dining, Shopping, and Entertainment.
1 Unit Available
1771 E.Flamingo Rd - 100A
1771 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,569
2055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1771 E.Flamingo Rd - 100A in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,050
275 sqft
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas.
1 Unit Available
The Strip
3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South #1509
3722 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,600
553 sqft
Luxury Studio in East Tower. 6-11 month available for additional $100 rent. Amenities include rooftop pool with hot tub, steam room, sauna, residential lounge theater, and fitness room.
1 Unit Available
3686 E Sunset Rd. Suite 105
3686 East Sunset Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
$3,250
1139 sqft
Move in Ready! Previous Dance Studio, hardwood flooring, modern lighting settings. Front desk area, 1 Private room, 2 Restrooms, utility room, open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
The Strip
3726 S Las Vegas Blvd #2207
3726 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,985
681 sqft
3726 S Las Vegas Blvd #2207 Available 07/20/20 Veer Towers 2207W- Stunning Strip Views from this Fully Furnished Studio - Stunning Strip views from the largest fully furnished studio veer offers.
1 Unit Available
4360 Decatur Blvd., Suite A - Barber Shop
4360 South Decatur Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,650
1100 sqft
CAM $.50/sf
1 Unit Available
4170 S. Decatur Blvd - A3
4170 South Decatur Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,700
1065 sqft
CAM $.55/SF 30,000 sf Office building complex
1 Unit Available
5006 S Maryland Parkway Unit 5
5006 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,125
1500 sqft
CAM $.45/SF. 20% discount if take 5-7 together Maryland Crossing LLC took over the property on 02/28/2020 Parcel Number 162-26-101-011 Renovated in 1986
1 Unit Available
4972 S Maryland Parkway Unit 1
4972 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$850
1080 sqft
CAM $.45/SF Maryland Crossing LLC took over the property on 02/28/2020 Parcel Number 162-26-101-011 Renovated in 1986
1 Unit Available
1775 E. Tropicana Ave, Suite 9
1775 East Tropicana Avenue, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
Retail space. CAM $.40/SF
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified
2 Units Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02
3242 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
Studio
$1,280
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.
1 Unit Available
Green Valley North
4350 East Sunset Road - 100A
4350 East Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,600
640 sqft
CAM $.50/sf
1 Unit Available
5300 West Sahara Ave, 105
5300 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,236
1236 sqft
CAM $.50/SF
