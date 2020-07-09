Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet cafe new construction online portal playground

The Vue at Centennial offers luxury apartments with a new level of modern living. Indulge in high-end finishes such as quartz countertops, modern plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. The Vue at Centennial offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms homes ranging from 636 to 1388 square feet. Enjoy exclusive access to state-of-the-art fitness center, concierge services, resort-style pools, recreation centers, and Wi-Fi Lounge. The Vue at Centennial is located in the rapidly expanding Northwest corner of Las Vegas with quick and limitless access to shopping, restaurants, walking trails and parks. Appreciate stunning views of the surrounding mountains or the electrifying Las Vegas Strip. Experience an unparalleled level of sophistication at the Vue at Centennial.