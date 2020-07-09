All apartments in Las Vegas
Vue at Centennial

7350 W Centennial Pkwy · (702) 508-7129
Location

7350 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3028 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 2136 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1060 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2041 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 3086 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vue at Centennial.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
new construction
online portal
playground
The Vue at Centennial offers luxury apartments with a new level of modern living. Indulge in high-end finishes such as quartz countertops, modern plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. The Vue at Centennial offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms homes ranging from 636 to 1388 square feet. Enjoy exclusive access to state-of-the-art fitness center, concierge services, resort-style pools, recreation centers, and Wi-Fi Lounge. The Vue at Centennial is located in the rapidly expanding Northwest corner of Las Vegas with quick and limitless access to shopping, restaurants, walking trails and parks. Appreciate stunning views of the surrounding mountains or the electrifying Las Vegas Strip. Experience an unparalleled level of sophistication at the Vue at Centennial.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $50-70/month (depending on apt size); Amenity fee: $50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100-300 (depending on size of garage)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vue at Centennial have any available units?
Vue at Centennial has 21 units available starting at $1,136 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vue at Centennial have?
Some of Vue at Centennial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vue at Centennial currently offering any rent specials?
Vue at Centennial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vue at Centennial pet-friendly?
Yes, Vue at Centennial is pet friendly.
Does Vue at Centennial offer parking?
Yes, Vue at Centennial offers parking.
Does Vue at Centennial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vue at Centennial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vue at Centennial have a pool?
Yes, Vue at Centennial has a pool.
Does Vue at Centennial have accessible units?
No, Vue at Centennial does not have accessible units.
Does Vue at Centennial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vue at Centennial has units with dishwashers.
