Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Russell

Open Now until 6pm
9620 W Russell Rd · (702) 945-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2127 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1082 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 2082 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 2113 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Russell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
gym
carport
hot tub
Welcome home to The Russell Apartments, formerly Chapel Hill. Discover our stunning remodeled apartment community perfectly nestled the Southwest Las Vegas, one of the most desirable areas to live and work. We invite you to surround yourself with beautiful trees, acres of lush landscaping and indulge in the luxury of beautiful, upscale modern living at affordable prices.

Discover five spacious, thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom modern apartments. Each space is wonderfully up to date features such as; modern flat paneled cabinetry, white subway tile backsplashes, stylish grey countertops, durable wood laminate flooring, energy efficient stainless steel appliances and more.

Come take a peek and see what’s new. Schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports, detached garage $95/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Russell have any available units?
The Russell has 11 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Russell have?
Some of The Russell's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Russell currently offering any rent specials?
The Russell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Russell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Russell is pet friendly.
Does The Russell offer parking?
Yes, The Russell offers parking.
Does The Russell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Russell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Russell have a pool?
Yes, The Russell has a pool.
Does The Russell have accessible units?
No, The Russell does not have accessible units.
Does The Russell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Russell has units with dishwashers.

