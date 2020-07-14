Amenities
Welcome home to The Russell Apartments, formerly Chapel Hill. Discover our stunning remodeled apartment community perfectly nestled the Southwest Las Vegas, one of the most desirable areas to live and work. We invite you to surround yourself with beautiful trees, acres of lush landscaping and indulge in the luxury of beautiful, upscale modern living at affordable prices.
Discover five spacious, thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom modern apartments. Each space is wonderfully up to date features such as; modern flat paneled cabinetry, white subway tile backsplashes, stylish grey countertops, durable wood laminate flooring, energy efficient stainless steel appliances and more.
Come take a peek and see what’s new. Schedule a tour today.