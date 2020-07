Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

At The Palms at Peccole Ranch, you can choose from the spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom floor plan that fits your needs best. All of our apartments in West Las Vegas offer large walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio offering spectacular views, a fully-equipped kitchen with Whirlpool appliances and a full-size washer and dryer. Residents of our Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV apartments enjoy a variety of community amenities including, two resort-style swimming pools with spas, outdoor gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. A pet-friendly community, The Palms at Peccole Ranch offers conveniences to make your day-to-day routine operate more smoothly.