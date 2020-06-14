Siegel Suites - Fremont.

Amenities
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.05 ***
Apartment Home Features
Studio Apartments
Fully furnished apartments
Unfurnished apartments
Pet/Dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit Ok
No long term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
3 Sparkling swimming pools
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High speed internet & Wi-Fi included
Siegel Rewards Program
On Las Vegas RTC bus line
On-site laundry facilities
Quick and convenient access to downtown Las Vegas, City Hall, Las Vegas Library, Fremont Entertainment District and more!
Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com
Siegel Suites
1500 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!
Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE2607989)