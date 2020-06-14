All apartments in Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont

1500 Fremont Street · (702) 803-3450
Location

1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$798

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 220 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom Suite · Avail. now

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.05 ***

Apartment Home Features
Studio Apartments
Fully furnished apartments
Unfurnished apartments
Pet/Dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit Ok
No long term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
Full kitchen in apartment
3 Sparkling swimming pools
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High speed internet & Wi-Fi included
Siegel Rewards Program
On Las Vegas RTC bus line
On-site laundry facilities
Quick and convenient access to downtown Las Vegas, City Hall, Las Vegas Library, Fremont Entertainment District and more!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
1500 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2607989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Siegel Suites - Fremont have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Fremont has 2 units available starting at $798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Fremont have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Fremont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Fremont does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Fremont have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Fremont has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Fremont have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Fremont have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Fremont does not have units with dishwashers.

