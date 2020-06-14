Siegel Suites - Fremont.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.05 ***



Apartment Home Features

Studio Apartments

Fully furnished apartments

Unfurnished apartments

Pet/Dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit Ok

No long term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options*

Full kitchen in apartment

3 Sparkling swimming pools

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included with apartment

High speed internet & Wi-Fi included

Siegel Rewards Program

On Las Vegas RTC bus line

On-site laundry facilities

Quick and convenient access to downtown Las Vegas, City Hall, Las Vegas Library, Fremont Entertainment District and more!



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

1500 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



