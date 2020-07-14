All apartments in Las Vegas
Calypso Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:51 PM

Calypso Apartments

6501 Vegas Dr · (702) 500-0587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive Up to $300 OFF Move-In!* *Based on select floor plans for a limited time only.
Location

6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 1132 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 2073 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calypso Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. Calypso has unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to Highway 95 and Summerlin Parkway, Calypso is just minutes away from TPC Las Vegas as well as some of the best shopping, exclusive dining, and entertainment that Downtown Las Vegas has to offer.

Calypso provides its residents a wide selection of unique two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities such 24-hour fitness center, swimming pools and in unit washer and dryer.

Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Tour today and live your best life tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calypso Apartments have any available units?
Calypso Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Calypso Apartments have?
Some of Calypso Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calypso Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Calypso Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive Up to $300 OFF Move-In!* *Based on select floor plans for a limited time only.
Is Calypso Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Calypso Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Calypso Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Calypso Apartments offers parking.
Does Calypso Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calypso Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calypso Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Calypso Apartments has a pool.
Does Calypso Apartments have accessible units?
No, Calypso Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Calypso Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calypso Apartments has units with dishwashers.
