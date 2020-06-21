9852 Twilight Walk Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Northwest Two Story Home - Northwest two story, three bedroom, two and a half baths, with a two car garage! Brand new paint, brand new floors, and brand new appliances! Tile and carpet flooring through out, washer and dryer upstairs!! Master bath has separate walk in shower and tub, and dual vanity sinks.



Monthly rent includes trash and sewer, tenant will pay NV Energy, SW Gas, and LVV Water in their name. All tenants 18+ must apply on our link https://apply.rentscreener.com/blackbird-realty/



(RLNE5829253)