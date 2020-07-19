Amenities

FANTASTIC HOME! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! MUST SEE! - Property Id: 310123



Awesome like new floor plan! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms home located in a well-maintained quiet neighborhood. FANTASTIC AREA! GREAT SCHOOLS! Built in 2015, this property features an open floor plan with tile flooring downstairs, granite countertops, custom cabinets in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, ceiling fans thru-out and spacious loft upstairs. Utilities such as new refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, new washer and new dryer are included. Upgraded security screen doors, both front and back. Covered patio. This home is managed using user-friendly website called Cozy. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit report and background check.



3D Home Tour:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e7970ed1-cb23-41b5-900d-babb42b1c3bb?setAttribution=mls



Call Luis at (702)546-8525 for more information today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9341-pearblossom-sky-ave-las-vegas-nv/310123

