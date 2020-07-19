All apartments in Las Vegas
9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave

9341 Pearblossom Sky Avenue · (702) 546-8525
Location

9341 Pearblossom Sky Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89166

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FANTASTIC HOME! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! MUST SEE! - Property Id: 310123

Awesome like new floor plan! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms home located in a well-maintained quiet neighborhood. FANTASTIC AREA! GREAT SCHOOLS! Built in 2015, this property features an open floor plan with tile flooring downstairs, granite countertops, custom cabinets in the kitchen, walk-in pantry, ceiling fans thru-out and spacious loft upstairs. Utilities such as new refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, new washer and new dryer are included. Upgraded security screen doors, both front and back. Covered patio. This home is managed using user-friendly website called Cozy. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit report and background check.

3D Home Tour:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e7970ed1-cb23-41b5-900d-babb42b1c3bb?setAttribution=mls

Call Luis at (702)546-8525 for more information today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9341-pearblossom-sky-ave-las-vegas-nv/310123
Property Id 310123

(RLNE5947502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave have any available units?
9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave have?
Some of 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave offer parking?
No, 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave have a pool?
No, 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave have accessible units?
No, 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9341 Pearblossom Sky Ave has units with dishwashers.
