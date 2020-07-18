All apartments in Las Vegas
9240 Whitekirk Pl

9240 Whitekirk Place · No Longer Available
Location

9240 Whitekirk Place, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Mira Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing location in Summerlin gated community - Unique floor plan, master suite with balcony and loft sitting area, large open kitchen with island counter top.

*Other monthly charges: $35 Trash/Sewer fees*

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

(RLNE4320381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl have any available units?
9240 Whitekirk Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 9240 Whitekirk Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9240 Whitekirk Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9240 Whitekirk Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9240 Whitekirk Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl offer parking?
No, 9240 Whitekirk Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9240 Whitekirk Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl have a pool?
No, 9240 Whitekirk Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl have accessible units?
No, 9240 Whitekirk Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9240 Whitekirk Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9240 Whitekirk Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9240 Whitekirk Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
