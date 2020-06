Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Sun City Summerlin Home with Gorgeous Mountain Views. Large corner lot, fully fenced rear yard and covered private courtyard to the side of the home. New Laminate flooring, New Paint, New Baseboards, New Shower heads and New Faucets. Bonus Room with cabinets and sink can be used for Office, Craft Room, etc. Master has 2 Closets with Mirrored Doors. Golf Cart parking, All Appliances Included and All Sun City Summerlin has to offer.